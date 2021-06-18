Kenneth Gainwell fills an exact need in Eagles' backfield

The Eagles added more than one exciting rookie besides DeVonta Smith during the 2021 NFL Draft, and Gainwell is one of them

PHILADELPHIA — The excitement for DeVonta Smith headlines the entire 2021 NFL Draft class for the Eagles, and rightfully so.

But in a league that dictates the running back as a vital part of an aerial attack, Philadelphia addressed the need at that position in rookie fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell.

Arguably the best receiving running back in the entire 2021 NFL Draft fell right into Philadelphia’s hands.

An offense that was so dependent on the running back being a threat in the passing game, like Miles Sanders was in 2019, desperately missed that threat with Sanders’ regression in that area. Gainwell will provide the solution to the Eagles’ former problem.

Pro Football Focus ranked Gainwell as their seventh-best running back heading into the draft. Despite his slender size (5’9, 200 pounds), the main reason for his high ranking was his receiving ability.

Gainwell was forced to miss the 2020 season due to the pandemic, but his receiving ability shown in 2019 was enough to warrant his draft selection.

Eagles rookie RB Kenny Gainwell Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

The running back saw 59 targets hauling in 51 receptions, 610 yards, 12 yards per catch, three touchdowns, and a 119.6 quarterback rating when targeted. Gainwell lined up as a receiver for 86 snaps as well, flashing his versatility.

Sanders was the Eagles' best vertical threat during his rookie season, but a sophomore slump, and a broken offense, took a toll on the running back’s receiving production.

Now, with the addition of Gainwell, Sanders can focus on being the Eagles' home run threat as a runner while the rookie handles the receiving production. Another way the new regime is simplifying their offense, whereas the former overcomplicated.

The Eagles' offense features a head coach, offensive coordinator, and passing game coordinator who successfully implemented running backs such as Austin Ekeler and Nyheim Hines into their systems. There’s little reason to believe the three can’t accomplish the same success with Gainwell, especially considering the role of lead back resting firmly on Sanders’ shoulders.

The rookie running back’s transition into the NFL will be tasked with doing what he’s proven to do best — catching the football. But, as mentioned earlier in the passage, the scat back’s ability and versatility allow Nick Sirianni and company to be creative with their formations while running two-back formations with Sanders and Gainwell simultaneously.

Gainwell’s receiving ability already separates him in Philadelphia’s running back room.

Jordan Howard and Kerryon Johnson offer little to nothing in that area of necessity in the Eagles’ offense and are battling for a specific role in the backfield. In addition, Boston Scott has NFL-game experience but doesn’t possess the receiving ability of Gainwell, which cements the rookie’s opportunity to make the final 53.

Jalen Hurts threw 68 passes last year that were short-yardage or behind the line of scrimmage in his four starts, so quickly pulling the trigger and getting the ball into a playmaker’s hands in space from his quarterback should benefit Gainwell and the Eagles' offense instantly.

The quarterback tends to look for a security blanket, especially considering the running threat Hurts is. So having a trusty receiving option in the backfield may allow for just that for the second-year signal-caller.

Philadelphia remembers the impact Darren Sproles brought to their passing offense. Gainwell’s skill set will provide a similar feel to that provided by the former Pro Bowl and possible Hall of Fame running back.

After receiving comparisons to former Jets, Seahawks, and Titans running back Leon Washington, in addition to Sirianni and Kevin Patullo’s pupil in Hines, Gainwell has the opportunity to become as effective as those two players were in their roles during his Eagles’ tenure.

Smith is expected to take fans' breaths away after playing a couple of games in Philadelphia, but Gainwell should earn some Eagles jersey purchases throughout the fanbase after his rookie season, if not during.

Conor Myles is a contributor for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast that can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Audacy. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesSI

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.