Kerryon Johnson Steps into RB Spotlight

The reclamation project is one of several Eagles runners who has stood out so far in training camp

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ running back competition has been a fascinating watch after one week and one day of training camp.

Nick Sirianni spent an inordinate amount of time working on the run game during Wednesday’s practice. It appears that he spends more time in practice working on the run game than special teams, actually, so it seems likley his offense will be run first to set up the pass as opposed to passing to set up the run.

Jeffrey Lurie may not approve, because it’s well documented that the Eagles owner is a pass-first guy. He hasn’t messaged that philosophy yet to Sirianni, however, at least according to the coach.

“The only messaging that I've ever gotten from Mr. Lurie is: Do what you need to do to win games and I will support,” said Sirianni prior to Thursday’s practice. “Anything you need to get that done, I'm here to support you.”

Certainly, the running backs are going to be a big part of Sirianni’s offense, whether it’s running the ball or catching it.

Each of the candidates has stated their case to be on the roster behind Miles Sanders and probably Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell.

Very much in the mix are Kerryon Johnson, Jordan Howard, Jason Huntley, and Elijah Holyfield. Adrian Killins is on the roster but has been working only with the wide receivers this far.

Though still young, Howard (26) and Johnson (24) are reclamation projects, Huntley is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions last year like Gainwell was this year for the Eagles, and Holyfield is still looking for an opportunity to make a roster out of training camp since entering the league undrafted in 2019.

RELATED: Eagles Camp Notebook Day 7: Jordan Howard Rebirth ...

Here’s more on Johnson:

“I haven't had this much fun playing football in a while honestly,” he said. “Just having a fresh start. New scenery, new players, new teammates, getting to know everybody, getting to work with everybody.

“I've been watching some of these guys play for years and getting to play with them which is the coolest part to me. No matter what team. It's just been awesome. I've been having a lot of fun. I've been enjoying it."

Johnson said there is no animosity in the running back room, that they are all pushing each other to get better and may the better player win, which is to be expected. He added that the competition brings out the best in everyone.

Asked if he could earn the role as a short-yardage back, he said: “Yeah, I take all, any roles. Hell, I will be a reporter if you all offer me a role as a reporter, I will go out there and report. That's just the type of guy I've always been. Whatever they ask of me that's what I do.

“You got a lot of guys out here with families and a lot of guys with a lot of years, putting in a lot of effort. It wouldn't be right for me to have a role and say I don't want it. So, whatever they give me that's what I'm gonna do."

Kerryon Johnson Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

Johnson also had some praise for some of his competitors.

On the rookie Gainwell: “Mentally, he's been strong. Like you said it's a transition going from college to NFL fall camp. It's been difficult but he's been strong. I mean you see the routes he is running. You see the plays he's making almost every day. He's making a play almost every day. He's very talented. He does some things on the field where I just can't explain. He's doing really well. It's been a pleasure to work with him."

On Huntley, who Johnson got to know during their short time together with the Lions: “I was just telling him the other day. We were doing a pass-pro drill. I said when you first went to Detroit you were (bleep) at this and he said I know.

“I said but now you go up there with some fire, you go up there with some intensity. For being a small guy, you know that drill is hard. Any drill, any pass-pro drill is gonna be tough but he goes in there, puts his head down. He tries to get the block done and that's half the battle and pass pro right there so I've seen tremendous growth."

MORE FROM CAMP: Philadelphia Eagles Tyree Jackson Making Smooth Transition ...

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.