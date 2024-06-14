Eagles Today

Key Eagles Figures 'Disappointed' In Jalen Hurts?

Some key Eagles figures believe Jalen Hurts could have handled his end-of-the-spring press conference more tactfully.

John McMullen

May 30, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks on during practice at NovaCare Complex.
May 30, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks on during practice at NovaCare Complex. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - There are some in the Eagles’ organization who believe quarterback Jalen Hurts could have handled two relatively innocuous questions about head coach Nick Sirianni more productively.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane cited multiple team sources in his latest “unCovering the Birds” podcast that Hurts’ handling of the situation “disappointed several key figures within the organization.”

A separate team source told SI.com’s Eagles Today that the timing of Hurts’ remarks, or lack thereof, before the summer break was essentially an unforced error that has contributed to “needless speculation.” 

Hurts was asked: “What have you noticed about Nick being open-minded to change up the offense like he has? What does that say about him?”

"Um," Hurts said before considering the question during a lengthy, somewhat awkward pause. "I mean, that's a great question, I don't know that I know the answer to it."

A follow-up was also met with little substantive from the typically intentional QB1.

“I think he’s just been great in um….(another long pause)…the messages he’s delivering to the team,” Hurts said. “He’s trying to be very intentional with what he’s saying…yeah.”

The path from those comments to the speculation that the $255 million quarterback is having a problem with the head coach who “willingly” gave up the reins of his own offense is not the outrageous hot take Philadelphia sports radio is often known for.

In fact, it’s a somewhat easy way to connect those dots after Sirianni himself admitted he’s scaled back the time he spends with his quarterback.

“I'm not with him every second of every day like I have been in the past,” Sirianni admitted. 

Hurts has been somewhat insulated from criticism inside the NovaCare Complex since his breakout season of 2022 but that worm is starting to turn with some, especially when the on-field leader blows a layup.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Has Proven To Be A Political Talent

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News