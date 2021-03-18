K’Von Wallace Prepared to Answer Nick Sirianni’s Call for Competition

The Eagles rookie coach preached competition in his introductory press conference and the second-year safety heard the words loud and clear

The Philadelphia Eagles are undergoing a complete retooling of their roster.

From quarterback to safety to the coaching staff, unfamiliar faces in unforeseen circumstances should be taking shape for the team with free agency in full swing and the draft about six weeks away.

As for those returning, K’Von Wallace is in a position to be one of those unfamiliar faces replacing a long-time starter and leader in defensive back Jalen Mills, with Mills departing for the New England Patriots earlier this week.

Obstacles have been in Wallace’s way early in his short NFL journey due to the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on incoming rookies. Standing out to new coaching staff and earning playing time is just another challenge Wallace is eager to conquer.

“I’m stoked to have a new opportunity. It’s a whole new staff. Everything is new. I’m excited for the opportunity to go out there and showcase what I can do,” Wallace told SI.com Eagle Maven. “The work is being put in every day - Monday through Saturday here in Arizona, where I’m training. I can’t express how ready I am going to be. I’m stoked and excited for all the new members of the coaching staff.

“The way [new DC Jonathan Gannon] is going to use the defense. The way [Eagles] are going to use safeties in the box. Me being at Clemson, I was in the box guy, closer to the ball, and I’m excited to do just that.”

The Eagles are likely to add to the safety position.

Rodney McLeod’s Week 1 status is up in the air as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered late in the season. With Mills exiting and Rudy Ford’s departure for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia will be forced to bring in bodies, especially ones who fit Gannon’s defense.

But Wallace is poised and prepared for anything coming his way. The goal on the 2020 fourth rounder’s mind is to make an impact in Philadelphia.

“I’m loving every moment of just being an Eagle,” he said. “I’m happy to be here and so glad to be picked by the Eagles. This is the perfect opportunity for me to be somebody. That’s exactly what I’m hoping to do these next few years. And hopefully for the rest of my career. The fans, you know how it gets, they get crazy. But you wouldn’t want it any other way. I love the fans. I love the organization.”

Gannon and Wallace have not yet spoken, but new defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson and his new pupil have touch-based. Wallace was ready to go to work immediately after the conversation.

“I talked to (him),” said Wallace. “We talked for an hour on the phone about just the year what I can get better on. Just things we are all looking forward to. He’s looking forward to having a good coaching year, just like I’m looking forward to having a great playing year. All the coaches are excited. The coaches are just ready to get everyone in.”

Wallace went from a regular playing team captain at Clemson's major program to playing 203 snaps in Philadelphia during his rookie season.

The young defensive back was humbled by his early NFL experience and thinks it’ll shape his career in the future.

“I’m ready to compete. Nothing has ever been given to me. I’ve had to work for everything,” he said. “I don’t pay too much attention to who we got here or who we are bringing in. I control myself, and anything I do, I’m going to worry about myself first. I’m the ultimate competitor.

"Jalen Mills pushed me to be even more of a competitor. Seeing how confident and how much of a competitor he was made me better. And that’s just the type of player I am. I’m best when I’m around guys who are better. It makes me a better player and a better communicator with my teammates. It just ultimately makes me better.”

From taking lessons from a fellow Clemson, Eagles alum, and Hall of Fame safety, Brian Dawkins, to staying in constant contact with his fellow running mates from Philadelphia’s 2020 draft class, Wallace is ready to play a pivotal role in the Eagles’ future.

Wallace said he will continue to wear No. 42 for the Eagles, a decision he also announced on his Twitter account.

A changing of the guard is taking place in Philadelphia, one that figures to begin with quarterback Jalen Hurts began the shift, and Wallace aiming to join his long-time friend while becoming a leader for the Eagles.

With snaps opening up at safety, a new coaching staff, a real off-season to prove himself, and the league adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic, Wallace is ready for the competition first-year coach Nick Sirianni wants.

As the Eagles are prepared to lean heavily on their 2020 draft class as the team's future, look for Wallace to be a name that also emerges from the bunch.

Conor Myles is a contributor for Sports Illustrated’s Eagle Maven. Listen to Conor and Ed on Eagles Brawl available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and RADIO.com. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesNFL

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.