Kyzir White Returns Home as 'A Perfect Fit'

The new Eagles linebacker's football journey started an hour up the road at Emmaus High School

PHILADELPHIA - Like many kids dreaming about a football future, Kyzir White never thought all that much about defense.

The Eagles’ new linebacker grew up as a football player just over an hour from Philadelphia in the Allentown suburb of Macungie, where he attended Emmaus High School, a stone’s throw from the team’s old training camp home of Lehigh University.

It was there as a 5-foot-5 running back that White, now 26, marveled at Mike Vick throwing bombs to DeSean Jackson and the shifty, jaw-dropping moves of Shady McCoy.

“I used to be at the training camps all the time, me and my brothers,” White smiled at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday after officially signing his one-year deal with the Eagles. “Back when Mike Vick was playing, DeSean Jackson, Shady McCoy. Me and my brothers used to be up there, front and center.”

The dream of playing for what White considers his hometown team was further fueled by a blizzard.

He attended his first NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 8, 2013, the famed “Snow Bowl” where the Eagles routed the Detroit Lions.

“That made me want to play for the Eagles,” White said. “Right after I left the game, I went, ‘Man, one day I want to throw on that Eagles uniform and suit up for them.' Just to be here, it’s crazy how life comes full circle.”

Turns out the White brothers weren’t just your run-of-the-mill siblings dreaming about NFL futures.

They built a pipeline from Emmaus High School in the Lehigh Valley to Lackawanna College and finally, West Virginia University, where older brothers Kevin and Ka’Raun developed into NFL receivers with Kevin being a No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Bears at receiver in 2015.

For Kyzir, the path was defense, first as a safety before making the transition to full-time LB at the professional level.

“I would have never imagined that I’d be a linebacker a day in my life,” White admitted, "but as I progressed and went through college, I was obviously getting bigger. So I know coming out that a lot of teams were throwing the linebacker thing at me.”

The Los Angeles Chargers took the leap with White drafting him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and quickly moving him to the second level despite his size (6-foot-1 and 218 pounds).

In a different generation that might have been an uphill battle, but White possesses all of the skills NFL teams are looking for in modern LBs, the ability to run with backs and tight ends in coverage while also holding up in run support.

Growing up with Kevin and Ka’Raun gave all the confidence the younger White could ever need when it comes to the coverage aspect.

“I’ve been playing against my brothers my whole life, and they’re 4.4, 4.3 guys at receiver,” he said. “I feel confident going against tight ends.”

The Eagles have gone this route in the past over recent seasons when it comes to turning king-sized college safeties into coverage LBs (Nate Gerry, JaCoby Stevens) to mixed results.

White, though, developed nicely with the Chargers where he led the team in tackles with 144 last season.

“I think it helped me being a safety previously, just athleticism-wise, I feel like I can play the ball good, I feel like I can play good man coverage on tight ends,” White said. “That safety background definitely makes it a little easier for me, in my opinion, for a linebacker.”

The Eagles certainly have good intell on White because defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is very good friends with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

“I talked to (Gannon) briefly (Monday). He’s just saying he’s excited about the type of player that I am, and what I can bring forth to the team,” White said. “We’re going to do some great things together this year. It was a pretty straightforward talk, and I’m excited to get to work.”

And what type of player is Gannon getting?

“I think I’m a relentless player,” he said. “High energy guy. Play with a lot of passion, heart, and soul. I ain’t the biggest, strongest and fastest, but I feel like I play with a lot of heart and toughness and grit.

“Everything that Philadelphia is made of. I feel like I’m a perfect fit."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen