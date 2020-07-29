Lane Johnson, 2 Other Eagles Land on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Three Eagles have been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon: right tackle Lane Johnson, linebacker Nathan Gerry, and reserve offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

The news comes just a day after veterans reported to training camp.

Johnson admitted on social media to testing positive for the virus, but landing on the list doesn't necessarily mean a positive test. It could also mean that a player was exposed to someone who had tested positive.

Per NFL guidelines, this is the protocol when a player tests positive:

If a player tests positive and is showing symptoms, at least 10 days must pass since the symptoms first occurred and at least 72 hours must have passed since symptoms last occurred.

If a player tests positive but is not showing symptoms, he can return either 10 days after the positive test or in just five days if the player tests negative twice.

Johnson released a statement on social media regarding his positive test.

He said that he had tested negative after all travels, including before and after his OL Masterminds Summit 18 days ago.

As potentially harmful as a positive test can be to a players’ immune system and even their life, had these tests occurred in-season, the additional concern of a players’ availability for a game would also have to be taken into account.

Johnson and Gerry are two key pieces on the Eagles’ roster, obviously, and Mailata needs a good summer in order to secure a roster spot.

Gerry is being counted on, at least initially, to take over Nigel Bradham’s spot as the No. 1 linebacker. The door is now slightly ajar for T.J. Edwards to at least be given more reps while Gerry recovers.

Without Johnson for the moment, the Eagles’ offensive line is in even further flux. Already, second-year man Andre Dillard was set to take over at left tackle for Jason Peters, who re-signed earlier in the month to take over for injured Brandon Brooks at right guard.

Who will get reps while Johnson recovers is unclear. The Eagles have candidates that include Matt Pryor as well as rookies Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho.

The likely fill-in would have been Mailata since he has two years of experience, but that is not an option now with him on the shelf due to his positive COVID-19 test.

