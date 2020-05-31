Lane Johnson, DeSean Jackson Recall Snow Bowl

His guest was receiver DeSean Jackson, but Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson had some revealing news of his own when he talked about his two favorite games since becoming an Eagle as the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Johnson and Jackson talked about those two games during the fifth episode of Johnson’s fledgling podcast, Outside the Lane (OTL), on Friday night.

Johnson brought up his favorite games when the discussion between the Eagles teammates turned to running back LeSean McCoy, and yes, both players later said they want general manager Howie Roseman to sign the free-agent running back and return him to the organization where his career began in 2009 and where McCoy remains the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.

“I came in 2013, we had Shady McCoy,” said Johnson, the team’s starting right tackle from day one in the league. “I remember my first game with Chip (Kelly) playing the Redskins in Washington. In pregame – I’ve been around some shit talkers in my day, but Shady McCoy, they were waving the Redskins flag in his face, and he did this a few times (Johnson held a hand up to his ear).

“Then he threw it on the ground, may have stomped it out. I think he gave it back to them. It was all in good fun. That was prolyl one of my favorite games besides the Snow Bowl, my very first game. In that first half, we ran about 55 plays?”

Here is the entire podcast:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RmUls9J-E8 & t=7s & app=desktop

Johnson's professional debut was also Kelly’s as a head coach, and the NFL looked like it was on the verge of an offensive revolution with Kelly’s up-tempo-all-the-time offense. Flaws began to emerge rather rapidly in his approach both on and off the field and Kelly was ultimately fired after with one game still to be played in his third season.

But, ah, the Snow Bowl as it has become known.

It was an amazing game played in a blizzard at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 8, 2013.

The Detroit Lions were the opponent and they fell victim to a career game from McCoy, who ran for two long touchdowns and 217 yards, which broke the previous record for most yards held in a game set at 205 in 1949 by Steve Van Buren.

“I remember that game,” said Jackson. “I couldn’t even feel my feet. I kept going over to the sideline trying to get the heater and it was like pins and needles, and I thought that might not be a good idea.

“After that game, it took me literally like five hours to get the feeling back in my feet.”

Jackson said he had never seen snow as a child growing up in Southern California until he was drafted by the Eagles in 2008.

“That was brutal,” said Jackson about playing in the Snow Bowl. “We literally came out to warm up, it wasn’t even snowing. We came out in less than 20 minutes and there was like six inches of snow.”