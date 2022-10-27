Lane Johnson Returns, Not Worried About Concussion History

PHILADELPHIA – Lane Johnson isn’t much different from the rest of his offensive linemates in that the Eagles' right tackle is as equally tough and willing to play through whatever pain the NFL’s trench warfare dishes out.

Concussions are their own special brand of pain, though, especially with what we have seen so many times after a player’s career is over and how CTE, a progressive brain condition believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head and repeated concussions, can impact them after retirement.

Johnson has had three in five years but expressed no concern over them when he met with reporters at his locker on Thursday, saying he has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play on Sunday when the Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m./CBS).

“I had three,” he said. “Brett Favre had about 38, so I think I’ll be OK.”

It’s well-documented that the Eagles have a losing record when Johnson hasn’t played since being drafted 10 years ago.

His return against a 2-5 Steelers team will certainly help Philly move to 7-0. It will also help that Johnson won’t have to contend with T.J. Watt on the outside.

That, he said, doesn’t make the Steelers any less challenging an opponent.

“Cam Heyward in the middle, Malik Reed on the edge, No. 56 (Alex Highsmith), I think he has like 6½ sacks (he does), so, good player,” said Johnson. “Good linebackers, but one of these teams you can’t take lightly.

"They beat the Bucs earlier in the year. Really just the history of the Steelers, they’ve always been pretty good regardless of who they have on the defensive side of the ball. They’re always pretty well-coached.”

Johnson left the team’s last game late in the first half of a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Philly’s final game before last week’s bye.

“I think it happened early,” he said. “I pulled at (Leighton) Vander Esche, lowered my head. I didn’t really feel anything until the second quarter. I started puking a little bit, and I had trouble remembering some plays.”

That’s the scary part of a concussion.

The NFL’s concussion protocol has been tweaked a bit since Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa endured what looked to be a concussion in one game but returned after missing a few snaps, then, four days later, suffered a concussion on a gruesome-looking sack.

“I think they’re all about the same,” said Johnson. “I feel good, though. Just a process you gotta go through. I feel like it’s pretty far advanced than what it was a couple years ago."

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.