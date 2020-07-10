Malcolm Jenkins Calls DeSean Jackson Controversy 'a Distraction'

The Eagles are probably hoping something else in the disaster that is the year 2020 would take the focus off DeSean Jackson and the veteran receiver’s anti-Semitic Instagram posts, but the controversy shows no signs of slowing down as various pundits continue to weigh in.

The latest is former Eagles safety and current CNN analyst Malcolm Jenkins who posted an Instagram video Friday calling Jackson’s postings “wrong” while also encouraging others who believe in social-justice reform to “stay focused.”

“We gotta stay focused,” Jenkins, the leader of the NFL Players Coalition and a member of the New Orleans Saints, said in the video. “All of this back and forth that's going on right now is a distraction. Comments were made, and they were wrong. Allow those who were impacted by it to voice their grievances.”

Jenkins also included a written portion with the video that further addressed the concerns from the Jewish community.

“We can honor the Jewish heritage and trauma while staying focused on what matters,” Jenkins wrote. “Jewish people aren’t our problem, and we aren’t their problem. Let’s not lose focus on what the problem truly is, and that’s that black lives still don’t matter in this country.”

In the video, Jenkins finished by encouraging the like-minded to stay on point.

“But we've got to stay focused. Because Breonna Taylor's killers are still not arrested,” Jenkins said. “We're still fighting for justice. We've got a lot of work to do. And this ain't it. Stay focused.”

The written portion offered a similar sentiment.

“Push this energy toward arresting and convicting the killers of Breonna Taylor and burning systemic racism to the ground,” the Pro Bowl safety wrote.

Jackson found himself in hot water after posting disturbing quotes incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler, along with anti-Semitic comments from the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The Eagles called Jackson's behavior "appalling" in a statement and the 33-year-old WR has apologized in both video and written form.

Since then reaction has trickled with some supporting Jackson and others calling for his release.

The Eagles seem to be moving forward with the intent of keeping Jackson, the only proven WR option on the team with Alshon Jeffery still rehabbing after foot surgery.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

