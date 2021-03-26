Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh Put on Pro Day Show, but Questions Remain for PSU Players

For Parsons, the questions are about his character and decision to opt out of 2020 season, for Oweh it's his lack of sack production last year

It felt like the DC Universe had descended upon Penn State’s campus in State College, with Superman and Batman going head-to-head to see who would have the better Pro Day on Thursday.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Jayson Oweh certainly put on a show, just as they have during their time together with the Nittany Lions.

"I think he had the edge on the day but, overall, we competed our butts off and showed scouts why we’re the most competitive duo in the country," said Parsons.

Both players posted some superhero numbers, but it was Oweh who ultimately bested his friend in every drill.

Oweh, who is 6-5, 252, ran a 4.36 to Parsons' 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. Oweh posted a 39-5 vertical jump and an 11-2 in the broad jump while putting up 21 bench press reps.

Parsons, who is 6-3, 245, went 34 inches on his vertical, 10-6 on his broad while hitting 19 bench press reps.

Both players, however, have their own kryptonite they must explain to NFL people.

Parsons’ name appeared in a 2020 hazing lawsuit filed by a former Penn State player against the school and coach James Franklin. No charges were filed, and Parsons was not named as a defendant in the civil suit.

In 2016, Parsons was suspended for three days from high school and ultimately transferred. It was reported that the incident arose when Parsons responded to a racist Instagram post from a fellow classmate and called him out in the cafeteria. He was accused by the principal in attendance of “trying to start a riot.”

Former NFL and Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington has come to Parsons’ defense on Facebook, posting, among other glowing praise for Parsons, that “I’ve watched this young man grow over the years. He has always been an awesome young man…he has asked me how to be a better human. I trust him mentoring my son. I’D NEVER ALLOW A POOR CHARACTER DUDE AROUND MY FAMILY. I had people attack my character when I was entering the draft and I had no advocates out there dispelling horrible rumors about my character.”

Parsons responded to a question about his character after his Pro Day.

“Obviously, (NFL) people have concerns about things that came up, but at the end of the day I believe I was a kid, I was 17, 18,” said Parsons, who has a young son. “We all make mistakes when we’re 17, 18. I’m not going to let it control or dictate the type of person I am now. I’m not going to let something that was three or four years from now dictate on who I’m becoming and the father I want to be. Everyone’s going to learn to grow.

“If someone’s going to judge me over that, I’d rather not be in their program, I know the type of person I’m becoming. I know the type of father I’m becoming and that’s what matters to me.

“Anybody that wants to accept my wrongs when I was wrong and accept my rights when I’m right, I’m ready to go in and give it my all, but if it’s going to come down something that I did in high school or something I wish I could change, I can only control what I can control and go forward.”

Parsons is also answering questions about his decision to opt-out from the 2020 season. He said on Thursday that the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the season then reverse course weeks later was a big part of it.

“Honestly, I did want to come back, but my family made the decision that it was already too late, and I was already training,” he said. “I’ve been training since September all the way out to now.”

As for Oweh, he played seven games last year but did not record a sack after collecting five of them in 2019. It’s a big question he must answer.

“My best days of football are ahead,” he said on Thursday. “This is probably the best thing that could’ve happened to me, because I’ll use it as motivation. People said I was a pass rush specialist the year before that, now they say I can only play the run.

“I’ll use all this stuff as motivation. It’s just helping me become more of a complete football player.”

