Mike Groh Gives no Reason for Release of Mack Hollins

PHILADELPHIA – Mike Groh tip-toed around the Mack Hollins questions as delicately as he could on Wednesday.

The Eagles offensive coordinator was the first to take to the podium on Wednesday, a day after the team released receiver Mack Hollins, who was a fourth-round draft pick just two years ago. Groh was predictably wary of saying too much.

“I think in every season there are tough decisions that have to be made,” said Groh. “I think it was a decision in terms of what's in the best interest of the Philadelphia Eagles that can help us win right now.

“I have a ton of respect for Mack and everything that he invested in his time here for the Philadelphia Eagles and the role that he played, and wish him all the best.”

Groh directed reporters to head coach Doug Pederson and Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman for any further comment.

Wednesday morning it will be head coach Doug Pederson’s turn to dance. As for Roseman, well, he hasn’t publicly talked all season.

Hollins was released on Tuesday and guard Sua Opeta was promoted from the practice squad to take Hollins’ place.

The Miami Dolphins claimed Hollins off waivers just after his release.

Hollins finished the season with just 10 catches for 125 yards and no touchdowns despite playing nearly 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He didn’t have a catch over his final eight games. In his career, he had 26 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown.

“That (releasing Hollins) surprised me a lot, but it’s a business here so I hope for the best for the guy,” said tight end Josh Perkins, whose locker was just three away from Hollins’ and is a close friend of his. “That’s my guy. I’m going to hit him up and see how he’s doing.”

That the Eagles didn’t fill Hollins spot with another receiver is curious. It could have had to do with rumblings that Opeta was about to be added to another team’s roster.

Or maybe the Eagles are just comfortable with a receiving corps of Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and Greg Ward.

“I think there are a number of factors when you make a roster decision,” said Groh. “I don't want to speculate there. I do know that I have a lot of respect for Mack Hollins and what he did. He did a lot of good things while he was here. He didn't have a ton of production, as you said, but there are a number of factors involved with that.”

Caertinaly the roles of Arcega-Whiteside and Ward will continue to grow over these final four games.

Arcega-Whiteside scored his first NFL touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, a 15-yard reception that came on third down.

Ward was targeted three times and made one catch for five yards in the same game.

“I think that Mack did an outstanding job while he was here, and want to wish him all the best,” said Groh. “But we have a lot of confidence in Greg and J.J. moving forward, and Alshon and Nelly and really all the skill guys that are here.”