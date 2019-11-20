Eagle
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Mike Groh: Nelson Agholor the Same Player he was in 2017

Ed Kracz

During the Eagles’ bye week, Eagles receivers coach Carson Walch praised Mack Hollins for his ability to get lined up properly and for his blocking. That Hollins still hasn’t caught a pass since Sept. 26 doesn’t seem to matter, at least by Walch’s way of reckoning.

On Tuesday offensive coordinator Mike Groh said that Nelson Agholor hasn’t regressed since his one-and-only breakout season of 2017. It’s a defense that betrays the eye test, as Agholor continues to have too many drops and seems to have trouble tracking the ball in the air on deep throws.

I would say that that's probably not fair,” said Groh. “I would say that over the last two years, he's had to wear a lot of different hats in our offense due to the attrition at the position, and one of his strengths is his mental flexibility and his ability to learn. He knows the entire system as well as anybody. So, he's able to handle a lot from that standpoint.”

So it’s a too-many-hats thing?

“The flipside of that coin is that then he gets moved around,” said Groh. “In 2017 he was really able to really just kind of stay in one spot each and every week. We were healthy the entire year and we had the same three, four guys rotating and performing the same job. His job description has changed over the last couple years due to necessity, and I understand the question, but to me he's still the same player.”

Groh was as responsible as anyone for Agholor’s 2017 since it Groh was the receivers coach at the time, but Agholor looks like the receiver this year that he was in 2016 when Pederson sat him on the bench for a game in order for him to clear his head after struggling with drops.

Agholor, who deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday, doesn’t seem to be in any jeopardy of a benching. He does need to improve his production.

In Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots, Agholor was targeted nine times but made just four catches for 40 yards. For the season, he has 36 catches for 322 yards (8.9 yards per catch).

The Eagles, though, continue to try to get the ball deep to Agholor, since they believe he is their replacement deep threat to make up for the season-long loss of injured DeSean Jackson. The result has been too often an incomplete pass.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
EagleScott
EagleScott

It sucks when things go poorly for guys like Agholor. He's got great character, which really makes you want to root for him...but his play makes it hard. It's too bad that 2017 seems more and more like an outlier rather than the norm

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Howie Roseman has Difficult Week Ahead

Ed Kracz
1 0

Eagles general manager will see three prominent players in the Seattle Seahawks' 8-2 start that he had a chance to bring to Philly

Carson Wentz Believes Offense will Improve

Ed Kracz
0

Egles quarterback doesn't feel like he was pressing, aims to trust teammates around him

Jay Ajayi Eager to Get Jay Train Rolling Again

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said the recently re-signed running back will be a part of the offense, just how big of a one will depend on Jordan Howard's health

Eagles Sign Long Snapper Rick Lovato to Extension

Ed Kracz
0

The deal will keep Lovato in Philly through 2023 and probably won't be the last contract extension announced before the end of the season

Is Carson Wentz a Franchise QB? For First time, Doubt Creeps In

Ed Kracz
2 0

Even without top-flight weapons and facing the NFL's top-ranked defense, Eagles quarterback had to find a way to win a very winnable game against the Patriots

Carson Wentz May Have Been "Pressing" Against Patriots

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles quarterback may have tried to do too much, according to coach Doug Pederson, and maybe that's because his receivers have been inconsistent

Doug Pederson Defends Nelson Agholor

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles coach said it was a tough catch the receiver dropped in end zone that probably would have tied game, plus more from Monday's news conference

Doug Pederson Explains Curious Game Plan

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles coach abandoned running game against Patriots looking for explosive plays despite an offense short on explosive players

Eagles Defense Deserved Better Fate

Ed Kracz
0

The unit held Tom Brady in check and surrendered just 17 points but that was enough for New England to escape Philly with a win

Eagles Offense Shut Down in Loss to Patriots

Ed Kracz
0

After racing to 10-point, quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson found no answers in what became a 17-10 defeat