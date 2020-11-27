SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Miles Sanders Believes Jordan Howard Can Help Eagles Offense

Ed Kracz

They looked like a running back tandem for the Eagles’ future, a thunder-and-lightning combination that would leave defenses worn down from the punishment Jordan Howard was capable of delivering between the tackles and the aerobic exercise required to chase down Miles Sanders on the edge.

The two were on the field together in Buffalo last year when Howard had a key block in springing Sanders on a 65-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles ran the ball 41 times in that game, with Howard running 23 times for 93 yards to Sanders’ three times for 74 yards.

The thunder-and-lightning storm passed when the Eagles let Howard leave for Miami in free agency, but Howard the Dolphins released him, and the Eagles signed him to the practice squad. He was one of the four protected practice squad players for Monday night’s game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, along with defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, defensive end Joe Ostman, and tight end Cale Wilson.

The Eagles also activated defensive lineman Vinny Curry and running back Corey Clement from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clement was on that list last week and missed Sunday’s loss in Cleveland. His place was taken by practice squad call-up Elijah Holyfield, prompting some excitement among the fan base that Holyfield, at 5-10, 215, could see some offensive snaps and show the kind of some thunder the 6-0, 225-pound Howard can bring.

It didn’t happen. Holyfield saw just five snaps, all on special teams.

With Clement back, there may not be a role for Howard on Monday, except Boston Scott has been Eagles’ practice injury report on Thursday and Friday, listed as limited with an abdomen injury.

So, maybe Howard gets the call.

“I’m happy he’s back,” said Eagles RB Miles Sanders on Friday. “We could definitely use him and it’s going to make our running back room stronger and more complete, and I’m excited. I hope he does get activated for us Monday night.”

Sanders credited Howard with helping him in his rookie season last year when Sanders had 818 yards rushing, 509 yards receiving, and six total touchdowns.

“I love seeing guys that I started this with last year,” said Sanders. “He was there the whole year helping me out getting me better.”

Asked what Howard brings to the offense that may be missing at the moment, Sanders said: “That real physical downhill running and pass pro. I was getting tips and advice from him last year as far as pass pro and being disciplined on my inside zones and outside zones. He got me right with that.”

Why Howard hasn’t been able to make right with the Eagles last year and the Dolphins this year after three successful seasons with the Chicago Bears is a bit of a mystery.

He had a team-high seven touchdowns in Philadelphia last year, with six rushing, and four rushing scores with Miami this year. For his career, Howard has 36 career TDs, 34 on the ground.

“I know it didn't work out for him per se in Miami, but not going to focus on that as much as how he can come in and learn our system and be familiar with what we're trying to do,” said head coach Doug Pederson last week. “I mean, he's obviously a talented player who has helped us win some games here, and we're excited to get him back. 

"It adds depth, adds a little value. A veteran player obviously in that room. We'll see next week and see how he can just continue to help us. But yeah, we're excited to get him back.”

The Eagles’ offense could use some thunder, so maybe, just maybe, it will be Howard who is called upon to deliver some.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lane Johnson Will Miss Rest of Season; Jason Peters Moving to Right Guard

It's just another day in the life of the Eagles' offensive line, which has been decimated by injury all season long

Ed Kracz

Be Thankful for Eagles Team Leaders

If the Eagles right the ship in 2020 it will be due to veteran leaders like Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce

John McMullen

Jason Peters' Job Could be on Line Monday Night

The Eagles left tackle struggled mightily against Cleveland, but his teammates are counting on a bounce-back against Seattle, but if not, Doug Pederson may need to make a move

Ed Kracz

Jason Kelce is Good to Go, as You Might Expect

The Eagles center injured his elbow in Cleveland last week, costing him some snaps, but that won't prevent him from starting his 100th straight game on Monday night

Ed Kracz

The Eagles Annual Offensive Scaleback Has Arrived

The Eagles simplifying the offense? It's become a tradition unlike any other in Philadelphia football.

John McMullen

Carson Wentz Confirms he is Starting, Looks Ahead to Seattle

The media, both locally and nationally, have done their autopsys on the game of the Eagles QB, but he will start when the Seahawks visit on Monday night

Ed Kracz

Where Does Alex Singleton Go From Here?

The Eagles' emerging starting LB took on the brunt of Jim Schwartz's high-expectations on Tuesday

John McMullen

by

CFL2NFL_fan

Former Eagles Great, Eric Allen, Makes Semis in Hall of Fame voting

It is the first time the CB, who played seven of his 14 years in Philadelphia, has made it this far and is deserving of going even further, all the way to enshrinement

Ed Kracz

Jim Schwartz Packs Plenty into One Question About Nick Chubb

The Eagles' DC took a few left turns when asked about the 54-yard run the Browns RB had late in Sunday's game, including Baker Mayfield's "fumble" and Josh Sweat's day

Ed Kracz

A Day with Doug Pederson Reveals Plenty

The Eagles coach talks twice the day after every game, and he had some interesting things to say. Here's most of it

Ed Kracz