Miles Sanders Will Play, Zach Ertz Awaits Clearance

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – Miles Sanders said he was “absolutely” playing on Sunday when the Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks in a wildcard playoff game, and the team’s practice report on Friday reflected that.

The rookie running was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice, which was held at Lincoln Financial Field for the second straight Friday.

“I’m not 100 percent, but I’m good enough to go,” said Sanders. “It’s the playoffs.”

How much the low ankle sprain Sanders suffered in last week’s game against the New York Giants will affect his play is unclear, but Sanders’ presence is huge in a do-or-die situation.

There is still a chance the Eagles could have tight end Zach Ertz, who was listed as questionable for the game after being a limited participant all week in practice. Head coach Doug Pederson said that the team is still waiting on a couple of doctor’s results on whether Ertz will be able to play with a rib fracture and what has been reported as a lacerated kidney.

Ertz suffered his injuries in a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 22 and he did not play against the Giants.

Pederson said the doctor’s results will chime in on Saturday regarding Ertz.

“If things go favorable, he'll play,” said Pederson on Friday morning. “If they don't, he won't.”

In Ertz’s place, Dallas Goedert had four catches for 65 yards despite attracting double-team attention throughout the game from New York and Josh Perkins added a 24-yard touchdown catch and four receptions for 50 yards.

Lane Johnson’s hopes of playing may have dimmed after being a not participant in practice all week. The right tackle is listed as questionable. He has missed the previous three games with a high ankle sprain.

“Lane is still working,” said Pederson. “I’ll tell you what, he's a tough guy. He really wants to play in this football game.”

Receiver Nelson Agholor was the only player ruled out, but nobody even asks Pederson about the inconsistent Agholor anymore with production Greg Ward is providing in Agholor’s position in the slot. Agholor missed the final four games of the regular season – all wins - with a knee injury.

The news good elsewhere, with defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps), cornerbacks Sidney Jones (back), Avonte Maddox (abdomen), and Jalen Mills (ankle) all full participants in Friday’s practice.

If Johnson cannot play, the Eagles will likely keep Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right tackle, where Big V has played in Johnson’s absence and likely use Matt Pryor at right guard in place of Brandon Brooks, who will have shoulder surgery next week.

“We're trying to keep that as consistent as we can at that spot,” said Pederson.

As much as the Eagles right side of the line could look different without Johnson and Brooks, the Seahawks left side of the line may also look different. Left tackle Duane Brown (knee) was ruled out and left guard Mike Iupati (neck) is listed as questionable.

Seattle also ruled out receiver Malik Turner, who was on the receiving end of the flea-flicker touchdown pass Russell Wilson threw against the Eagles in their previous meeting, and linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who tore an ACL in last week’s loss against the 49ers.

