EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Monster TE Deals Bode Well for Zach Ertz

John McMullen

Now you know why Zach Ertz turned down an extension last season.

The Eagles' veteran tight end is considered one of the best in the NFL, perhaps only behind San Francisco's George Kittle and Kansas City's Travis Kelce, players who were both nearing extensions of their own.

Instead of going first, something which inevitably would have resulted in a team-friendly deal for the Eagles, Ertz and his agent, Steve Caric, prudently played the waiting game and that paid off big Thursday when Kittle and Kelce agreed to deals on the same day, exploding the top-end of the tight end market.

Kittle, regarded as the best and most well-rounded TE in the league, set the new bar as expected, agreeing to a five-year, $75 million extension and Kelce, the most dynamic threat at the position, followed a few hours later, inking a four-year, $57 million extension with the Super Bowl champions, ensuring he will continue catching passes from the most dynamic quarterback in football, Patrick Mahomes.

Kittle will turn 27 in October; Kelce reaches 31, also in October,

Set to turn 30 in November, Ertz is still in his prime with a chip on his shoulder considering most outside observers mention players like Kittle, Kelce, and Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski when discussing the best players at the position before getting to Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who set the single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 116 in 2018.

Gronk is still just 31, but he has a history of concussion issues and spent 2019 "retired" from football.

"I do consider myself in that upper echelon, in that same tier of guys," said Ertz earlier this month. "I don’t mean disrespect, but I think a lot of guys in this building feel the same way about me. I’m never in the business of comparing people.”

Ertz does seem to be using the slight as fuel, however.

“I think all of us are all at the top of our games, and I think we’re all perfect in the offense that we play in, honestly,” said Ertz of his peers. “I think we all have unique skill sets, we’re all very different but with some similarities. Overall, I don’t think my game is any less than any of those guys.”

The economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 environment, along with these new monster deals at the position, and the presence of another emerging star tight end in Dallas Goedert only complicate matters for GM Howie Roseman moving forward.

“In regards to my contract, I made it clear the moment I got here as a rookie that the moment I signed my second contract that my goal was to be like Kobe Bryant, play for one organization their entire career,” said Ertz. “I’ve made that known. I’ll let my agent and Howie handle the rest. I know for sure, I want to be here for the rest of my career.”

Both Ertz and Goedert are under contract through the 2021 season.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vinny Curry Still Mourning Loss of Brother

The Eagles defensive end, whose brother passed way in spring due to complications of the coronavirus, began to get the itch to play again once training camps began to open

Ed Kracz

Patience Might have to be the Path for Shareef Miller

Miller had a strong offseason, according to DL coach Matt Burke, but the gateway to playing time may prove difficult after the team brought back Vinny Curry

John McMullen

Wilbert Montgomery Scampers to an Easy Win at No. 31

To those who remember him, Wilbert Montgomery remains the best running back in Eagles history

John McMullen

Jordan Mailata Removed from COVID-19 List

The Eagles OL was one of three players placed on the list prior to training camp, but all three are now off, and even head coach Doig Pederson is back to work now after a positive test earlier this month

Ed Kracz

Well-Respected Howard Mudd Passes Away

The longtime offensive line coach spent two years with the Eagles late in his coaching career trying to turn Danny Watkins into a pro player

Ed Kracz

You May Have Forgotten WR Greg Ward, but the Eagles Haven't

Greg Ward carried the banged-up Eagles' receiving corps down the stretch last season

John McMullen

For Who, For What Didn't Prevent Ricky Watters from Top Spot at No. 32

The Eagles RB had three terrific seasons in Philadelphia, even after his first game led to four famous words

Ed Kracz

by

Sonny92544

Doug Pederson Returns to Team, Looks Ahead

The Eagles coach had missed the past 10 days while self-quarantining after a positive test for the coronavirus

Ed Kracz

Jason Kelce said Jason Peters is Being "Fast-Tracked" at Right Guard

The veteran center gave a glimpse into how the process of turning a veteran left tackle into a right guard is going

Ed Kracz

Jason Kelce Critiques Three Key Eagles

Jason Kelce is an honest quote and if you ask him a question, you'll get a thoughtful response

John McMullen