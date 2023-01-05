More Positive Signs for Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA - The momentum continues to build toward Jalen Hurts’ return to the lineup for the Eagles.

Philadelphia had built up a 13-1 record and looked like a cinch to garner both the NFC East crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference with Hurts piling up MVP-level numbers.

When the quarterback sprained the SC joint in his throwing shoulder on Dec. 18 in Chicago, things turned south.

With a magic number of one, the Eagles were unable to beat either Dallas or New Orleans with backup Gardner Minshew in the lineup and must win in Week 18 over the New York Giants or hope Dallas loses to Washington, which is eliminated from playoff contention and planning to start rookie fifth-round pick, Sam Howell.

Positive signs of Hurts returning to the lineup continued for the second consecutive day.

The second-year starting quarterback participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough in a limited fashion, the first time he’s been involved in the so-called install day when the coaching staff implements the game plan since the injury.

During Thursday’s full practice, Hurts took the lead in individual drills open to the media like he did last week.

What changed, however, is that when the Eagles shifted to ball-security drills, a period where coaches and support staff pummel the ball handlers with a gauntlet of pads and boxing gloves, Hurts begged off in the leadup to the Saints game, an indication he was not cleared for contact

This time Hurts got involved even if the staff went a little light on him.

“Obviously, everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back,” coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday. “We're going to want him, first and foremost, we are always going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself at danger. That's first and foremost. But then also so he can perform at a high level, as well.”

The contact part of the equation seems like the final piece of the puzzle with a team source admitting that the offensive staff might have to be a little bit more cautious with Hurts.

He seemed like he was ready last week from a throwing perspective last week.

“When you're talking about throwing the football with an injured shoulder, it's a little different than some other injuries,” Sirianni said. “... He has to be able to throw the ball down the field. He has to be able to throw it accurately. He has to be able to throw it with velocity so he can be effective as a quarterback.”

When the media was ushered off the field, Hurts also continued his role as the lead QB, something that shifted to Minshew last Thursday.

The tea leaves could also be affected by the Giants, who are locked into the No. 6 seed in the playoffs no matter what happens in the game on Sunday.

A New York source thought it was likely that New York would be very judicious with its key players like QB Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams even though the organization would like to show it can be competitive against a Philadelphia team that has dominated them in recent years.

The Eagles, though, can no longer afford to try to make it through without its own key players and must play to win on Sunday.

