My Final Eagles-Only Mock Draft has Two Trades

In this scenario, the Eagles make two trades, one in the first round, the other in the fourth, and still have 10 selections overall

My final Eagles-only mock draft is also my third crack at doing one for them.

Here we go:

FIRST ROUND: 15

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama. The thinking is that Garrett Wilson will go to the New York Jets at 10, Kyle Hamilton goes to Washington at 11, Derek Stingley goes 12 to the Vikings, and Jordan Davis goes to the Ravens at 14.

That would leave Williams to the Eagles, who can certainly wait a month or so of the regular season while Williams finishes off rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in mid-January. He’s the best WR in this class, which is solid but doesn’t have anybody with draft grades higher than the three receivers who went in the first round last year: Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith.

**TRADE** The Eagles swing a deal with old friend Andy Reid, sending pick 18 to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ pick at 30 and one of their two second-round selections, this one pick 62 overall.

FIRST ROUND: 30 (acquired from Chiefs)

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia. Yes, it finally happens - the Eagles take a safety for the first time in the first round. Cine is just one in a long line of gifted defenders who led the Bulldogs to the national championship in January.

SECOND ROUND: 51

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State.

The 6-2, 250-pound prospect broke out in his only season with the Nittany Lions after transferring from Temple. He still has plenty of upside after not picking up football until his sophomore year of high school shortly after moving to the U.S. from Cameroon, where he played soccer.

SECOND ROUND: 62 (acquired from Chiefs)

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska. A fast riser, but the thing the Eagles like about him is he has made all the calls at the line of scrimmage in his three years starting. Remind you of anyone who goes by the first name Jason and last name Kelce?

THIRD ROUND: 83

Tariq Woolen, CB, UTEP. This is a boom or bust pick, but Woolen has the size the Eagles are looking for at the position. Woolen is 6-4, 205 with 33-5/8 arms and he ran a 4.26 at the Combine. He has only played cornerback for two seasons, so he is a developmental project, but, hey, so was Davion Taylor when the Eagles took him in the third round in 2020. Woolen could be the latest.

THIRD ROUND: 101

Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State.

Last year, the Eagles took two players from Alabama. This year they grab a pair from Penn State, where there is plenty of talent to be had in this class. Luketa is a fiery performer who gives max effort on every play and is a solid leader, a trait the Eagles adore. He would be a good understudy to Haason Reddick.

FOURTH ROUND: 124

Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Very physical runner who seemed to have the complete package at Florida, though he was underutilized. He is a solid blocker in pass pro, a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield, and will run defenders over when given the chance.

**TRADE**Eagles move back into the fourth round, sending two fifth-round picks (Nos. 162 and 166) to Miami, who has just four picks after taking a Rams-like approach and dealing away most of them for players who they think can help them win now. The Dolphins send Philly their fourth-round pick, No. 125 overall.

FOURTH ROUND: 125

Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State.

With the extra pick, the Eagles pull the trigger on a punter for the first time since 1994 when they selected Mitch Berger in the sixth round. It’s a worthwhile selection because Araiza has a rocket for a leg and can also be used as an emergency placekicker. That’s versatility and the Eagles like that as much as they do leadership traits.

FIFTH ROUND: 154

Alex Wright, Edge, UAB.

If he’s still here at this point, it would be a steal. A sturdy 6-5, 271, Wright needs time to develop, but he could also be a candidate to be moved inside to D-tackle eventually.

SIXTH ROUND: None

SEVENTH ROUND: 237

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Sure, why not a developmental quarterback here?

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.