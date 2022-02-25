Myles: Eagles-Only Mock Draft 1.0

The Eagles are in a position to use their premium draft picks on glaring positions of need in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the NFL scouting combine on the horizon, it’s time for my first mock draft of the 2022 off-season.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the best position in years to address the holes on their roster with young and long-term options in the upcoming draft with three first-round picks (for the meantime).

No trades were performed in the first installment of my mock draft, but that will change in the next upcoming series.

For now, here we go - four players on defense and six on offense.

No. 15: David Ojabo, Edge Rusher, Michigan

Like my fellow Eagles Today colleagues, edge rusher is the first selection.

The Eagles finished 31st in sacks in 2021, and adding the athletic Ojabo opposite Josh Sweat would give offensive tackles fits for years.

Ojabo is a philosophical match for Gannon’s defense with the versatility to play in multiple fronts and a freak of nature stature similar to Danielle Hunter, who the defensive coordinator is very familiar with during his days in Minnesota.

No. 16: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas

Big receivers aren’t supposed to be as smooth and elusive as Burks flashes on film. A wideout with the qualities to maneuver quickly off press coverage and accelerate at an alarming speed after the ball is in his hands is a premium, which is why the Eagles take him here.

Going wide receiver in the first round three years in a row isn’t an ideal scenario, but, if DeVonta Smith proved anything to the front office it's to keep taking the best pass-catching talent available until you get it right.

Burks, Smith, and Quez Watkins would present an incredibly inexperienced trio, but a very talented one at that. Developing receivers as Jalen Hurts develops is a financially responsible move.

No. 19: Andrew Booth Jr., Cornerback, Clemson

Darius Slay doesn’t grow on trees, and the Eagles front office has recognized that after finally having stability at the cornerback for the first time in a decade.

Booth Jr. excels in both press and zone coverage, which is a quality Gannon seems to favor given his willingness to play soft coverage and trust his defensive backs to limit big plays.

The Eagles need more than just Slay’s ball-hawking instincts in the secondary, and the addition of Booth Jr. would give Philadelphia exactly that caliber of cornerback.

No. 51: Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming

Muma would be the highest-drafted linebacker by the Eagles here at pick 51 since Mychal Kendricks in 2012.

Many mock drafts have the team going linebacker in the first round, and understandably so, but even with Gannon’s scheme so dependent on sideline-to-sideline linebackers, Roseman typically stays true to his habits, but the Wyoming linebacker should give the general manager a natural candidate to consider in round two.

Muma would walk into Philadelphia and immediately become the team’s best cover linebacker. Muma also possesses the straight-line speed to pursue the football like the traditional linebackers before him.

No. 83: Kerby Joseph, Safety, Illinois

The Eagles have glaring needs at safety, and waiting until the third round to address the position may not sit well with the fanbase. Rest assured, Joseph here in the third would give Philadelphia an immediate impact.

Gannon’s cover two defense requires safeties to have the quickness to cover a ton of field, and Joseph could meet the task. His range in coverage shows evidence of his eye-popping acceleration while also being very disciplined and patient on the field.

No. 120: Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, Western Kentucky

As my colleague Ed Kracz pointed out on our Eagles Unfiltered podcast, the Eagles typically draft a quarterback to feed the pipeline every two seasons. It’s fair to expect the team to draft a signal-caller once again.

Philadelphia should take advantage of the market for Gardner Minshew’s services this off-season, but even if they opt to keep their No. 2 quarterback, the team needs to develop his heir apparent.

Zappe is a safe prospect. He doesn’t possess the intangibles to become a franchise quarterback in the league. Still, his calm demeanor and high football IQ provide the Eagles with a reasonable game manager at their backup spot.

No. 160: ZaQuandre White, Running Back, South Carolina

The Eagles need an imposing physical runner with the ability to set the tone on the ground. With questions surrounding Miles Sanders’ last year of his rookie contract, Philadelphia would be wise to pair the thunder to Kenny Gainwell’s lightening in White.

With a minimal college workload, but noticeable talent as a ball carrier, White is the perfect prospect to hand the first-ranked rushing offense in the NFL and make it work with his development.

No. 164: Derrick Deese Jr., Tight End, San Jose St.

The Eagles have begun to shy away from their commitment to running 12 personnel once the departure of Zach Ertz took place. Dallas Goedert is the top tight end for the Eagles and will be for seasons to come, but the team does need a reliable pass-catching option behind the tight end.

Jack Stoll was a pleasant surprise as a UDFA in 2021, but for what Stoll lacks as a pass-catcher, he makes up for with his blocking. Deese Jr. would provide the upgrade as a receiver in the backup tight end role and give Tyree Jackson necessary competition after last year's training camp standout recovers from a torn ACL in Week 18.

No. 193: Dawson Deaton, Center/Guard, Texas Tech

The Eagles don’t necessarily have to draft Jason Kelce’s heir on the first or second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kelce himself was a sixth-round selection, and with the reports of his return for the upcoming season, a developmental prospect like Deaton would be ideal for the sit and learn approach. Deaton can play guard while having experience at offensive tackle as well. The type of player Jeff Stoutland loves.

No. 206: Obinna Eze, Offensive Tackle, TCU

Philadelphia must meet their TCU offensive lineman quota, and selecting Eze here would fill it.

The freak athlete has the size and power reminiscent of Jordan Mailata as a rugby player. The Eagles could use a swing tackle now and for the future, and Eze fits the profile of becoming one. The addition of Eze gives Stoutland a physically imposing lineman once again to develop.

Conor Myles covers the Philadelphia Eagles for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-hosts the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast on Bleav Podcast Network. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesSI

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.