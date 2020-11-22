Nate Herbig Heads to Bench as Eagles Shuffle OL Once Again

No offensive lineman Nate Herbig, and it doesn’t look injury-related.

No running back Jason Huntley, and that is a bit of a surprise.

Herbig and Huntley were among the six players the Eagles have inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The other four are safety Rudy Ford, cornerback Craig James, who was ruled out with an injury on Friday, receiver Quez Watkins, and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Herbig did not play last week in the loss to the New York Giants and the reason given was a hand issue, though he had been listed on that week’s injury report with a finger injury. This week, Herbig did not turn up on the injury report.

Perhaps the offensive lineman, who started the first eight games, alternating between right and left guard, has fallen out of favor.

It appears that Matt Pryor could start at right guard unless the Eagles opt to go with Sua Opeta or even rookie Jack Driscoll, who has started two games at right tackle this year.

The left guard spot will be worked by Isaac Seumalo, who spent last week knocking off the rust of inactivity since last playing in Week 2 when a knee injury sidelined him.

With Seumalo’s return, the Eagles will use their ninth different starting offensive line combination of the season, and is certainly one reason why quarterback Carson Wentz has been sacked at least three times in eight of the team’s nine games this year.

As for Huntley, he hasn’t been much of a factor since being claimed off waivers when the Detroit Lions cut their fifth-round pick after training camp. Huntley has played just 11 offensive snaps for the Eagles, with three carries.

The Eagles (3-5-1) decided to go with Elijah Holyfield as their third running back against the Browns (6-3), joining Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Corey Clement is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Holyfield will make his NFL debut if he gets into the game, which is a real possibility since the weather in Cleveland calls for rain during the game which may lend itself to more of a ground attack.

Last year, in a rain- and wind-swept game at Buffalo, the Eagles ran the ball 41 times.

Defensive end Joe Ostman is also on track to make his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad as a replacement for Vinny Curry, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.