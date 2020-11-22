SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Nate Herbig Heads to Bench as Eagles Shuffle OL Once Again

Ed Kracz

No offensive lineman Nate Herbig, and it doesn’t look injury-related.

No running back Jason Huntley, and that is a bit of a surprise.

Herbig and Huntley were among the six players the Eagles have inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The other four are safety Rudy Ford, cornerback Craig James, who was ruled out with an injury on Friday, receiver Quez Watkins, and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Herbig did not play last week in the loss to the New York Giants and the reason given was a hand issue, though he had been listed on that week’s injury report with a finger injury. This week, Herbig did not turn up on the injury report.

Perhaps the offensive lineman, who started the first eight games, alternating between right and left guard, has fallen out of favor.

It appears that Matt Pryor could start at right guard unless the Eagles opt to go with Sua Opeta or even rookie Jack Driscoll, who has started two games at right tackle this year.

The left guard spot will be worked by Isaac Seumalo, who spent last week knocking off the rust of inactivity since last playing in Week 2 when a knee injury sidelined him.

With Seumalo’s return, the Eagles will use their ninth different starting offensive line combination of the season, and is certainly one reason why quarterback Carson Wentz has been sacked at least three times in eight of the team’s nine games this year.

As for Huntley, he hasn’t been much of a factor since being claimed off waivers when the Detroit Lions cut their fifth-round pick after training camp. Huntley has played just 11 offensive snaps for the Eagles, with three carries.

The Eagles (3-5-1) decided to go with Elijah Holyfield as their third running back against the Browns (6-3), joining Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Corey Clement is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Holyfield will make his NFL debut if he gets into the game, which is a real possibility since the weather in Cleveland calls for rain during the game which may lend itself to more of a ground attack.

Last year, in a rain- and wind-swept game at Buffalo, the Eagles ran the ball 41 times.

Defensive end Joe Ostman is also on track to make his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad as a replacement for Vinny Curry, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What happened to Miles Sanders' Pass-Game Production?

The second-year RB has seen a serious decline in his pass-catching numbers from his rookie season, and even though he has missed three games with injury, it is still a concern

Ed Kracz

Elijah Holyfield, Joe Ostman in Line for NFL Debuts

The two Eagles were elevated from the practice squad and could see time Sunday against the Browns

Ed Kracz

Return of Isaac Seumalo a "Major Plus" for Eagles

The left guard has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 2 against the Rams

Ed Kracz

Eagles Will be Without Press Taylor, Aaron Moorehead in Cleveland

The two assistant coaches were placed on the Restricted/COVID-19 list after close contact with someone who tested positive, adding to a list that includes three players

John McMullen

One-Back Approach Doesn't Seem to be Working out for Eagles

With Miles Sanders being counted on to carry most of the load in the backfield, the offense is struggling to find an identity that worked in 2017 with a RB by committee approach

Ed Kracz

Week 10 Preview: Tough Stretch Starts in Cleveland

In order to notch a win, the Eagles will need to lockdown the Browns' vaunted running game, which has helped Cleveland win six games already

John McMullen

The Impact of COVID-19 on Eagles Locker Room

Several players were asked about how limited locker room access has impacted the joy of the game, the camaraderie, chemistry and team-building, and this is what they said

Ed Kracz

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Tests Positive for COVID-19

Three Eagles receivers have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in advance of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

John McMullen

Lack of Size on the Outside is Hurting Eagles Defense

Cornerbacks opposite Darius Slay don't seem to be able to measure up, and it's impacting the team's ability to play effective man-to-man-defense

John McMullen

Like Father Like Son When it Comes to Montae and Jalen Reagor

The former NFL defensive tackle has a close relationship with his son Jalen, a rookie WR who has had a slow start to his career due to injury but believes he's about to break out

Ed Kracz