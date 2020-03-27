Nate Sudfeld Still Seeking Experience

Nate Sudfeld entered training camp last year as the primary backup to Carson Wentz until a fractured left wrist in the preseason opener against Tennessee sent the Eagles scurrying for the security blanket of Josh McCown.

It was a disappointing curveball but Sudfeld pressed ahead learning all he could from a superstar and a guy who has seen it all.

Approaching free agency, Sudfeld entered the NFL’s legal-tampering period with a decision to make, either make another run at being his good friend’s backup or take his chances in another city where perhaps new eyes would mean new opportunities.

In the end, Sudfeld took a one-year deal to return to Philadelphia

“The chapter of that book is not closed for me," said Sudfeld on a conference call Thursday. "I feel like there are still things I want to accomplish (with the Eagles)."

Sudfeld has been the Eagles backup before but only because of injury. For the most part, he's been No. 3 since arriving from Washington, first behind Nick Foles and then McCown. Coach Doug Pederson has been pretty upfront in stating that he prefers a primary backup with significant game experience, which creates a bit of a conundrum for Sudfeld.

"It’s interesting, I can do well in practice and there are things I obviously want to improve on but the crazy thing about quarterback especially is that you never really know about a guy until they’re thrown in there and so the only way to get experience is to get experience," Sudfeld explained.

Sudfeld has not lobbied and tried to convince Pederson that an opportunity is the only thing that could provide what the coach seeks.

“I don’t really feel like that’s my place," Sudfeld said. "I think they all know I’m very confident in myself. The way I act, the way I talk, the way I practice but you know, I get it.

"It’s crazy how fast everything changes you know as a player. You sit on the bench a couple of years. You’re thrown in a game and have a good game and forever, ‘ok, he can play.’ So I am trying to stay ready.”

General manager Howie Roseman seems to think Sudfeld is ready to take the next step and become a primary backup.

"Nate is a guy that has developed in our program, has a great awareness of what we're trying to do offensively," said Roseman on a conference call earlier on Thursday. "As we look at this offseason and the challenges that we may face this offseason, having a reliable player back there who knows what we're doing, who knows our scheme, who knows our offensive players is important to us, but we also think he's got a talent level.

"That's a 26-year-old guy that we think can do a lot of things, has a lot of traits that we're looking for in a quarterback and so we're excited to bring him back."

Sudfeld knows how quickly things can change as the calendar turns from March to the rest of the spring and summer. Perhaps a rookie will come into to compete or another veteran, maybe even McCown, who has said he would like to play another season even after tearing his hamstring in the playoff loss to Seattle.

“The NFL is a meritocracy," said Sudfeld, who plans on winning the backup job on merit.

“My ability, I’ve never been more confident in it," Sudfeld said. "... I feel like I’ve developed in that system for a while and I feel like I’m champing at the bit to keep climbing on the journey.”

