Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph Set to Make Eagles Debuts

INDIANAPOLIS - The Eagles' two new toys at defensive tackle - veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph - are active and expected to play against Indianapolis on Sunday.

The two thirtysomethings with seven combined Pro Bowls on their resume were both signed earlier this week as Philadelphia attempts to address any perceived weaknesses in advance of what is expected to be a serious playoff run.

Joseph was signed on Wednesday and Suh a day later but both are 13-year veterans and understand the roles that are in front of them.

Joseph, a natural nose tackle, is here to bolster the Eagles' odd-man front in Jordan Davis' absence, while Suh is here to ease the workload on Fletcher Cox after a 70-snap effort on the Monday night loss to Washington.

"I’ve been training for this moment, and it all comes down to the playbook," Joseph said earlier in the week. "It’s a new playbook, but I’m picking it up. I don’t know how much I’ll play, but the goal is to be on the field on Sunday."

Suh is behind Joseph by about 24 hours.

"I don’t have a problem playing a role," Suh said. "I’ve always played a role in my career, whether that’s being – as you call it – a star. But it’s also being a leader, being a guy that’s able to help other people bring along their talent.

"At the end of the day, when you’re playing defensive line, it’s always about a collective group that’s playing at an elite level. And you’re only as good as your weakest link."

The players that are inactive for the Eagles are CB Josh Jobe, who was already ruled out on Friday due to his hamstring injury as well as QB Ian Book (coaches decision), RB Trey Sermon (coaches decision), and O-Linemen Josh Sills and Sua Opeta (both coaches decisions).

Receivers A.J. Brown (ankle) and DeVonta Smith (knee) are good to go despite appearing on the injury report this week as is center Jason Kelce (ankle).

The biggest Philadelphia injury this week is to starting TE Dallas Goedert, who was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Second-year man Jack Stoll will move up to the TE1 role but when it comes to Goedert’s typical production, the Eagles will take a village approach that could include more work for WRs Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen