Nelson Agholor Explains Knee Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Upstairs in the Eagles’ management offices inside the team’s training facility, wheels are turning.

There is a roster spot that will need to be filled once receiver Alshon Jeffery is placed on Injured Reserve, which is expected at any point this week. There may even be another roster move coming. At least one receiver is likely to be promoted from the practice squad. Maybe two, depending on how far those wheels turn and a second roster vacancy is created with another IR move or a roster release.

Inside the Eagles’ locker room on Wednesday, receiver Nelson Agholor talked about a knee injury that sidelined him in Monday night’s win over the New York Giants. It’s an injury that originally happened on Oct. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.

There has been treatment ever since to keep the swelling down as much as possible. Against the New England Patriots, Agholor hurt the knee when he landed awkwardly trying to make a catch in the end zone during a 17-10 loss. That is why he did not play against Seattle the following week.

The knee was good enough to play against Miami, but the training staff couldn’t get the swelling controlled in time to allow Agholor to line up against the Giants.

This on-again, off-again knee issue prevented Agholor from practicing on Wednesday. The uncertainty of the injury could make him an IR candidate, which would open two roster spots.

The Eagles have three receivers on the practice squad: Marcus Green, Marken Michel, and Robert Davis. Two of them could be promoted, again depending on how far the front office wheels is willing to go.

It’s all speculation at this point, but a case could be made for the release of running back Jay Ajayi if Jordan Howard is able to overcome the shoulder injury that has kept him being cleared for contact for the past month. Or maybe one of the Eagles’ seven cornerbacks gets cut. Perhaps Agholor plays and only one receiver is elevated.

Any and all possibilities are open at this point.

“I’m just trying to get healthy so I can at least help these guys finish up strong,” said Agholor, who added he’s not sure how much he will practice this week as the Eagles (6-7) prepare to meet the Washington Redskins (3-10) on Sunday.

Agholor was asked about the possibility of offseason surgery on the knee. That isn’t ideal under any circumstances, but especially for Agholor, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

“I hope that’s not the case,” said Agholor. “I think the training staff will do everything they can to help me, to make sure that’s not the case, and they’re already doing an amazing job. They helped me get through weeks earlier when it first happened. They were there helping me every day.”

Agholor has 39 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns this season, though he hasn’t scored a touchdown since getting two of them against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 22.

If Agholor has played his final game this year, he probably has played his final game with the Eagles, who aren’t expected to re-sign the receiver in the offseason.

Agholor would also join DeSean Jackson and, soon, Jeffery on IR. The three were expected to be the top three pass catchers heading into the season, until injuries came along.

“That’s how it was written, and it would’ve been beautiful if that’s the way it played out,” said Agholor, “but things happen in this league.”