NFC East All-Rookie First Team: The Offense

Projecting an All-NFC East rookie first team on offense and defense was trickier than compiling the division’s first team on both sides of the ball.

You can find the All-NFC East first-team here:

https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles/news/nfc-east-all-preseason-team-the-offense

And here is the All-NFC East first-team defense:

https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles/news/nfc-east-all-preseason-team-the-defense

As for the rookie teams, the offense is revealed on Sunday and the defense will appear on Monday. it was difficult to project how much playing time a rookie will see, especially, and with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping rookies off the field will likely translate into slower starts for first-year players.

The rookie teams not only include dart picks, but there may be an undrafted free agent or two that crop up as well.

Here we go:

QB: Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Oklahoma, second round (No. 53 overall)

What sort of role he will play with Carson Wentz entrenched as the starter and Nate Sudfeld the likely backup, nobody knows right now except head coach Doug Pederson. It’s a fair bet, however, that his role will be greater than the other quarterback drafted, and that was Ben DiNucci who went from James Madison to Dallas in the seventh round.

RB: Antonio Gibson, Washington

Memphis, third round (No. 66 overall)

Washington should be excited about this prospect. He can be used out of the backfield or as a receiver, having done both in his two seasons at Memphis. His role could even be large enough – and should be large enough – where he might work his way into the rookie of the year conversation, and, as a running back, should help keep the ageless Adrian Peterson fresh throughout the season.

RB: Michael Warren, Eagles

Cincinnati, undrafted free agent

Second-year back Miles Sanders will carry the load and Boston Scott’s role will be enhanced, but Warren has a chance to make some noise as a punishing, short-yardage type of runner. Philly also signed Adrian Killins as a UDFA, but it is Warren who gets the nod over Killins.

WR: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Washington

Liberty, fourth round (No. 142 overall)

After second-year pass-catcher Terry McLaurin and free-agent signing Cody Latimer, Washington’s WR group is a rather nondescript group, which should allow Gandy-Golden to step in and contribute in big doses. At 6-4, 223, he’s a big target for quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

WR: Jalen Reagor, Eagles

TCU, first round (No. 21 overall)

The speedster figures to have plenty of chances at making a mark early even though he will begin the season as the backup to DeSean Jackson. Reagor is capable of running the ball as well as returning punts, which are a pair of duties that should see him on the field from day one.

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Oklahoma, first round (No. 17 overall)

Just couldn’t leave him off, though of the other two already mentioned at this position, Lamb likely gets fewer chances just because of the talent around him in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

TE: None

Because there were so many receivers taken in the draft, five inside the NFC East alone plus nine more UDFAs, and no division team drafted a tight end, it feels going with three first-team WRs this is the way to go. Though Washington’s UDFA, Thaddeus Moss, would be the pick here.

OL:

Andrew Thomas, Giants

Georgia, first round (No. 4 overall). He gets plugged into the starting lineup at right tackle in New York.

Saahdiq Charles, Washington

LSU, fourth round, (No. 108 overall). Washington signed a couple of tackles in free agency, but Charles could get thrown into the mix as a swing tackle, but may also get work inside.

Jack Driscoll, Eagles

Auburn, fourth round (No. 146 overall). There is an opening at right guard on the Eagles with Brandon Brooks and Driscoll could be in the mix at some point should option ‘A,’ Matt Pryor, falter.

Shane Lemieux, Giants

Oregon, fourth round (No. 110 overall). His path is blocked at the moment by Will Hernandez, who has made all 32 starts since entering the league two years ago, and Kevin Zeitler, but Lemieux could become a swing guard initially and eventually take over for the 30-year-old Zeitler.

Prince Tega Wanogho, Eagles

Auburn, sixth round (No. 210 overall). There is a need for a swing tackle after Halapoulivaati Vaita bolted to Detroit in free agency, and Wanogho should fit that bill. He slipped in the draft due to concerns over a knee that didn’t allow him to work out at the Combine and his pro day was canceled, but he is a talented player who, at 6-5, 208, is powerful enough to survive getting thrown in early should the need arise and until his technique is polished.

Kicker: None.

