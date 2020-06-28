EagleMaven
NFLPA's Smith Wants Players to Shut Down Private Workouts

John McMullen

Many NFL players have been working out around the country for when the all-clear is sounded for the 2020 NFL season, something still scheduled for July 28 and the opening of training camps.

Recently, a spike of COVID-19 cases in a host of hot spots around the country, along with a number of positive tests impacting players, had Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA's medical director, issuing a statement advising players to avoid working out with teammates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until the start of camps.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," Mayer wrote. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.”

The league’s most high-profile player, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, ignored that directive and continued to prepare for the upcoming season in Central Florida, one of the recent hot spots mentioned.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith was specifically asked about Brady and another star QB, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, continuing to work out with teammates by USA Today.

"They're not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp, and I don't think they are in the best interest of us getting through an entire season," Smith said.

Before the advisory, a number of Eagles were working out together, including Brandon Graham and Darius Slay in the Detroit-area, Carson Wentz hosting a number of the young receivers in South Texas, and both Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson inviting teammates to get together in their Texas homes.

Smith, however, is trying to impart how the issue is impacting NFL-NFLPA negotiations for what is expected to be a much different COVID-19 environment.

"I certainly understand how competitive our players are, and I get that," Smith said. "But at the same time, we are in the process of trying to negotiate, we have to negotiate with the league about what happens to a player if they test positive during the season. 

"Does that player go on injured reserve? Do they go on short-term IR? If you test positive for the virus after training camp, is that a work-related injury? Are you covered under workers' comp? What benefits are available to you if you have downstream injuries from contracting COVID-19?”

The negotiations could be affected by personal player behavior, according to Smith.

"All of the things that players may want to do during the offseason have a direct impact on how well we can negotiate protections for them once the season starts," said Smith. “We sent out the guidance because we think that was in their best health and safety interests. Let's just say for some of the players who have practiced, we've made sure that they've heard the message."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

