Nick Sirianni, Locker Room Reacts to Losing Dallas Goedert to Injury

PHILADELPHIA – Life after Dallas Goedert will be a challenge, perhaps greater than any fourth-and-short the Eagles have faced all season.

“It’s not going to be easy to replace Dallas, and not just one person does it,” said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. "He was having a great year, right? To me he's having a Top 3, Top 5, Top 2, whatever you want - Top 1 tight end year. So that stinks for us as a team, stinks for Dallas.”

The Eagles placed their star tight end on Injured Reserve on Wednesday with a shoulder injury that happened when Washington linebacker Jamin Davis viciously face-masked him to the ground during a play on which no penalty was called and Goedert fumbled.

He is ineligible to return to the roster on Dec. 18 against the Bears at the earliest.

“Dallas was having a Pro Bowl season,” said Jack Stoll, who goes from backup to the top tight end on the depth chart. “That’s pretty obvious. So, seeing him get hurt, that was tough on all of us and not what we expected.

“I don’t think any one of us is going to fill his shoes. It’s going to be a team effort.”

Sirianni said that there could be an increase in targets for receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

He also has faith in Stoll and sixth-round rookie Grant Calcaterra. Tyree Jackson, still making the transition from college quarterback to tight end, was added to the 53-man roster off PUP.

Jack Stoll at his locker on Nov. 16, 2022

“Losing a talent like (Goedert), he’s a guy that can’t be replaced,” said QB Jalen Hurts, who had completed 43 passes for 544 yards and three TDs to his tight end this season.

“For us, we have to trust in everybody and their opportunities, and them taking advantage of the opportunities coming their way. Continue to play team football. One thing, we try to come out there and play complementary football. So, we’ll just continue to do that.”

Hurts also called Calcaterra “silky smooth” after having played a season with him at Oklahoma before Hurts left for the NFL and Calcaterra for SMU.

“He’s a guy that definitely will step up for us,” said the QB. “I have trust in him being ready for his opportunity.”

Calcaterra has one catch for 40 yards and has played in 11% of the offensive snaps.

“I feel ready,” said Calcaterra. “I stick to a process each week. This week the process isn’t any different. It’s just me going out there and getting the same reps that I normally do.

“It’s kind of weird saying, ‘I’m excited that I get to play because Dallas is out,’ but I’m honored with the opportunity to do what I can to help the team win.”

Stoll, who won a job on this team last year for his blocking ability, has been used more in the passing game this season. He has played 40% of the offensive snaps this year, a 10% increase from his rookie season. Plus, he is a mainstay on several special teams units.

He has four catches for 49 yards, also up from last year when he had four for 22.

Sirianni has seen trust develop between Hurts and Stoll this season, and the coach even said as much on the headset during the game against Washington.

“We threw the ball to Jack Stoll on a crossing route there in the game and I just said over the headset, ‘Man, Jalen really trusts Jack.’ You can just tell that the trust of Jack has continued to increase.

“Because Jack is reliable and goes in and makes plays when his number is called. I'm excited about - obviously super bummed about Dallas because of how important he is to the football team and the offense, but excited for those guys to get an opportunity to do a little bit more.”

Stoll was informed of that later in the locker room on Wednesday.

“I’ve been willing to go out there and do whatever for the team,” he said. “Having a guy like Jalen trust you with something I don’t take lightly. He’s the first one in, the last one out. He puts in a lot of work. ... I’m just going to keep my head down, keep working and hopefully people see that.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.