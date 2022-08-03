Offense Shifts into a Higher Gear on Day 5

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts took some big steps during Day 5 of Eagles training camp.

The quarterback was finally unleashing throws down the field after a few days of checking down to tight ends and running backs. All part of the script, no doubt, but it was still nice to see Hurts connect deep.

And connect deep he did. Especially with Jalen Reagor, the former first-round pick who threw his helmet back into the ring at the receiver position.

Believed to be fifth on the depth chart, the former first-round pick had a day on Tuesday. A very good day.

Recapping what they saw via the accompanying video is SI Fan Nation Eagles Today writer John McMullen and special guest Martin Frank from the Wilmington News Journal and delawareonline.com. The two break down what they saw.

The offense as a whole looked crisp.

Hurts and Reagor were two of the biggest takeaways from the day, a day that featured the team in full pads for the first time as temperatures soared.

"A day like this, you got the heat going on, getting to some of the guys, some of the guys getting fatigued," said Hurts. "It’s all about the energy that you bring. I feel like you truly have to turn negative situations if you look at the heat as a negative and let it impact you, and turn it into a positive.

"That’s all from the mind, how you think about it, how you approach it, and the energy that you bring. Definitely a battle today vs. the defense, we competed, and we made each other better today."

While it was Reagor who enjoyed the big day, Hurts and A.J. Brown continued to work on their chemistry together. DeVonta Smith, however, hasn't gotten much traction yet in the passing game.

"It’s a day-by-day thing," said Hurts about his chemistry-building with Brown. "I think we’re growing together. I think we’re adjusting together. Our relationship is changing and going from best friends on the field to just trying to make things go.

"Just seeing how he does things, having a feel for him, and having a feel for me and how I see the game. And just being on the same page. It’s not about how he sees it. It’s not about how I see it. It’s about how we see it. So we’re just taking it day by day, but definitely looking great."

Asked if Smith is getting jealous that Hurts calls Brown his best friend, Hurts said: "Nah. Don’t even start that."

So, what's on tap for the remainder of the week?

The Eagles will hold a walkthrough on Wednesday that is closed to media and fans. The team will return to the field on Thursday and then take Friday off before returning to work on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday's practice will be the only one open to the public and will be held at Lincoln Financial Field beginning at 7 p.m.

Be sure to check out the video to hear McMullen and Frank go into more detail on the offense and who continues to stand out on defense.

The two also name their surprise offensive and defensive players so far in camp.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.