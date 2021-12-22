Offensive Onslaught Buries Washington as Eagles Move to 7-7

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles arrived at the home-cooking portion of their schedule and set off some smoke alarms early in their game against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday night.

They were eventually able to extinguish the fire before the season burned down, notching a 27-17 win over the Football Team in a game that had to wait two days before being played due to a COVID outbreak on the Washington roster.

The win pushed the EAagles to 7-7 with two of the final three games at home, where they have won two in a row. The New York Giants visit on Sunday.

The WFT (6-8) were without several key players, including both starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen. That left Garrett Gilbert, signed from the New England Patriots’ practice squad just last week, to make his second straight start. The unsung QB nearly pulled off the unthinkable.

The Eagles’ offense would not be denied though.

They put up 519 total yards and for a fifth time this season ran for more than 200 yards.

The NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense popped for 238 yards against the fifth-ranked rushing defense in the league. It was their second-highest rushing total of the season behind the 242 they had against the Saints.

The Eagles got a career-high 131 yards rushing on 18 carries from Miles Sanders and a career-high 135 yards receiving on seven catches from tight end Dallas Goedert, who was coming off a career-high in his previous game against the New York Jets when he had 105. Goedert also had a 45-yard catch in the first half, which is a career-high long.

Then there’s Greg Ward. The seldom-used receiver caught a touchdown with 7:46 to play, answering a Washington TD drive that had pulled the Football Team to within 20-17 with 11:44 to go in the game.

Ward had two catches in the game and has four on the season, three of those have gone for touchdowns.

The TD drive was set up by a big catch-and-run from Jalen Reagor on third-and-six that set up the Eagles at the WFT 19. Reagor had three receptions for 54 yards.

Of course, it was Jalen Hurts pulling the strings of this offensive outburst.

Playing his first game since spraining his left ankle and throwing three picks against the New York Giants on Nov. 28, Hurts shook off some rust that included a fumble inside the red zone, at the 16, in the first quarter.

He was also charged with an interception that wasn’t his fault on the team’s first possession of the game. The easy throw was dropped by Goedert his hands and clanked off the back of his foot, where an alert Landon Collins grabbed it and raced into the end zone.

The play was blown dead, so the TD didn’t count. It didn’t matter. Taking over at Philadelphia’s 26-yard line, Washington turned Antonio Gibson lose for six runs and a six-yard reception. One of those runs was a 1-yard TD plunge and the WFT led 7-0 with 8:15 to go in the first quarter.

Hurts, however, ran for two touchdowns and now has 10 this year. He has 14 in his short career, tying him for fourth on the all-time Eagles’ list with Norm Snead. Randall Cunningham sits atop the list with 32 followed by Donovan McNabb (28) and Michael Vick (15).

The QB passed for 296 yards. He was 20-for-26 and had a passer rating of 110.4

Gilbert finished 20-for-31 for 194 yards and a PR of 81.9.

But it was the ground game that kept right on humming for. the Eagles.

Hurts added to Sanders’ total with 38 of his own. Jordan Howard celebrated his return to the lineup after missing two games with a knee injury by putting up 69 yards.

Defensively, the Eagles doubled their sack output at home with two. Coming into the game, they had one at home and 21 overall.

Fletcher Cox had 1.5 and Javon Hargrave had a half-sack, giving him eight this season.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.