OTA Observations: Jalen Hurts on Target Again

The Eagles closed up their spring work on Wednesday and will open training camp on July 26 at the NovaCare Complex

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles finished up their spring work on a steamy Wednesday afternoon at the NovaCare Complex.

The session featured about 35 minutes of individual work before the halftime of Michael Clay's special teams period, and then the final 15 minutes of 7-on-7 work in which consecutive home run throws by Jalen Hurts to John Hightower and Quez Watkins proved to be the highlight.

A short developmental period that was closed to reporters followed.

The Eagles will now break ranks until training camp opens on July 26.

Players missing for what is voluntary work were receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, right tackle Lane Johnson, defensive end Josh Sweat, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Conversely, DT Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce, and left tackle Jordan Mailata were all back after missing last week’s session open to reporters.

"I'm not going to discuss [attendance]," head coach Nick Sirianni said. "It is voluntary, so I don't ever want to put anybody's attendance out there. We had very good attendance. Very, very good attendance.

"Now, things pop up for guys here and there as we know. Things can get hectic, things happen, family things happen, personal things happen. There are things that pop up."

With Hurts' top receivers sidelined, it was Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Greg Ward getting the first-team work in 11 personnel.

Hightower was the one who started the fireworks, though, by racing past Avonte Maddox and Anthony Harris and hauling in a perfect strike from Hurts followed by a celebration worthy of a Key and Peele sketch.

The very next play was a 40-plus yard Hurts deep ball to Watkins, who dusted veteran corner James Bradberry.

Another standout was second-year running back Jason Huntley, who tortured linebacker Davion Taylor with his speed on a wheel route and a dump-off into the flat.

Conversely, the typically sure-handed Kenny Gainwell had an uncharacteristic drop in the flat.

Overall, though, the defense actually held its own with all of its key players available in the back end.

The big play was linebacker Kyzir White blanketing Britain Covey in coverage, resulting in a Gardner Minshew ball tipped in the air before being snared by Taylor for the interception.

Harris and Kary Vincent, Jr. also recorded PBUs.

In an interesting defensive tweak, Derek Barnett and Tarron Jackson were in at LB taking drops into coverage as were backup SAM overhang players Patrick Johnson and rookie Kyron Johnson.

On special teams, the Eagles were working on the punting game with Aaryn Siposs' top personal protectors being K'Von Wallace and Huntley with the wing protectors being Pascal and Jack Stoll backed up by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Deon Cain.

Without Reagor, the punt returners taking reps were Greg Ward, Covey, Boston Scott, Watkins, Gainwell and Maddox.

