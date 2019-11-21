Pete Carroll Discusses Wentz, Kendricks and More Leading into Sunday's Game

Pete Carroll was on a conference call with Eagles reporters on Wednesday:

Here are some of the topics the Seattle Seahawks coach discussed as they prepare to play the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (1 p.m.).

On Carson Wentz, who played against the Seahawks in Seattle in 2017, a week before he tore knee ligaments in a game at the Los Angeles Rams:

“I think he’s an amazing player,” said Carroll. “I love his competitiveness, his playmaking ability, his power and strength. He doesn’t get knocked down easily. He can get out of problems. He can cause the second play to happen with his scrambles. His eyes are downfield. He runs well when he needs to. I just think he’s a fantastic player, and I don’t see any difference in what he is now and what he was before.”

NOTE: Wentz was 29-for-45 passing in that game against the Seahawks with 348 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Eagles lost 24-10. Nelson Agholor had a career high in receiving yards in the game with 141 on seven catches.

On former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2017, has 49 tackles, including six for loss, and is tied with teammate Jadeveon Clowney for the team high in sacks with three:

“Mychal’s been a great addition for us,” said Carroll. “We’ve loved his play. He’s a unique player and competitor. He’s having a good season for us. I haven’t noticed any difference in him, haven’t been on the practice field yet. Mike’s always really intense and focused and all that. I’m sure he will be again this week.

“If anything, I’ll talk to him the other way. He doesn’t need to do anything special in preparation for this week he just needs to keep doing what he has been doing. When you have background with a place, it can adjust you, but I just want Mike to keep doing what he’s been doing all along.”

NOTE: Kendricks was supposed to be sentenced for his role in an insider trading scheme this week heading into the game, but the date was conveniently pushed back to February – after the season is over.

On rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf, who is in the conversation for offensive rookie of the year with five touchdowns and a per catch average of 17 yards:

“We thought he was an extraordinary player that had been somewhat not used that much in his college days,” said Carroll. “He didn’t catch a lot of passes in college, but we didn’t get strayed by the … there was a real narrative coming through the Combine like he was too good to be true almost. He was too fast, too big, so guys went after all the other things.

“They took apart his shuttle times and this and that, and our guys just evaluated. We were thrilled we had a chance to get him. We couldn’t believe he was still there.”

NOTE: Metcalf was picked seven spots after the Eagles took J.J. Arcege-Whiteside, whose production has been nearly non-existent this season.

Asked if the Seahawks had considered Arcega-Whiteside in the draft, Carroll said: “He’s a really good player, really competitive. We loved his ability to take the ball away from guys. Over the years we always tried to find a big receiver knowing that factor is so valuable and he fits right in with those guys. He’s a good player.”

On taking chance on troubled receiver Josh Gordon, who was recently claimed on waivers:

“Just giving the guy a chance to play,” said Carroll. “We thought he could help the club. He’s very amicable, hard worker, learns really well, has jumped right in with us and we’ll just one week at a time, keep working with it. I’m glad to give him an opportunity. I hope he can make the most of it.

NOTE: The Eagles could have had Gordon on waivers, but didn’t put a claim in, otherwise he would have gone to Philly since they were ahead of the Seahawks in the claim process.