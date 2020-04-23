Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog

Three hours until the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft begins and there are rumblings that the Eagles and New York Jets could be talking about a trade.

The rumor has Philly sending left tackle Andre Dillard and its 21st pick to the Jets in exchange for New York's 11th pick.

The Jets' GM is Joe Douglas, who spent the previous three seasons with the Eagles as general manager Howie Roseman's right-hand man, and the two men are good friends.

Dillard was the Eagles' first-round pick last year. The team traded up three places, swapping picks with the Baltimore Ravens to do so.

Perhaps Dillard was more of a Douglas guy in last year's draft and influenced Roseman to trade up and grab him.

Still, it feels a little early to give up on Dillard at this point. As a rookie, he made four starts, one of them at right tackle. That start did not go well, and Dillard was benched at halftime.

During the week leading up to that right tackle start against the Seattle Seahawks, Dillard said he had never played right tackle in his life and didn't seem very happy about having to do it.

In three starts at left tackle, Dillard faced the pass-rushing likes of Chicago's Khalil Mack, Dallas' Robert Quinn and Minnesota's Everson Griffin and held up relatively well against those accomplised pass rushers.

Dillard needed to get stronger this offseason, and presumably did, though nobody would know for sure since Phase One of the offseason training program had to be cancelled due to restrictions put in place to combat COVID-19.

If the Eagles do indeed deal Dillard, they could re-sign Jason Peters, a free agent whose market has yet to develop. Peters is 38, but manned the Eagles' left side for the previous 11 seasons in Hall of Fame fashion.

Roseman, however, said he wanted his team to get younger this offseason. Bringing back Peters would go against that desire.

In my opinion, this deal feels like more smoke than fire.