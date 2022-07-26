Philadelphia Eagles Roster Projection: Heavy at Linebacker, a Surprise Receiver

The Eagles defense will have a new look this year, with defensive coordinator Jonatan Gannon gettin an infusion of personnel that wll allow him to be more aggressive when it comes to rushing the passer

Offense

Quarterbacks (2): Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Analysis: Even if undrafted rookie free agent Carson Strong lights it up in camp and preseason games, this is etched in stone and Strong will likely head to the practice squad.

Running backs (3): Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott

Analysis: These three players carried most of the load in 2021 and will do so again, with Jason Huntley and UDFA Kennedy Brooks likely ticketed for the practice squad.

Tight ends (4): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Analysis: Arcega-Whiteside is transitioning from WR and the team loves his run-blocking ability and special teams work while rookie Calcaterra will show enough to perhaps take No. 2 reps away from Stoll

Offensive line (9): Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Jack Driscoll, Cam Jurgens, Andre Dillard, Kayode Awosika

Analysis: This is one of the deepest position groups on the team and some tough choices will need to be made, but the Eagles will lean toward veterans, with the exception of second-round rookie Jurgens and second-year UDFA Awosika.

Wide receivers (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Devon Allen

Analysis: Two surprises here with Allen, an Olympic hurdler who hasn’t played football since 2016 but has plenty of speed to make things happen, and Reagor, the disappointing first-round pick from 2020 who could be traded before cutdown day

Defense

Safety (4): Marcus Epps, Jaquiski Tartt, Anthony Harris, Andre Chachere

Analysis: Chachere wins the final spot over former fourth-round pick K’Von Wallace based on special teams.

Cornerback (6): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Jimmy Moreland, Tay Gowan

Analysis: Slay and Bradberry are a solid 1-2 on the corner while Maddox excelled in the slot last year and earned a three-year contract extension, while Moreland adds depth inside and McPhearson and Gowan depth on the outside.

Linebacker (8): T.J. Edwards, Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley, Kyron Johnson, Patrick Johnson

Analysis: This may be one of the strongest groups of linebackers the Eagles have had in a long time, with Reddick and White arriving in free agency, before the Eagles knew Dean would be sitting there in the third round of the draft, and sixth-round pick Kyron Johnson expected to be used heavily on special teams along with Bradley, who made the Pro Bowl as a special teams player last year.

Defensive line (8): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

Analysis: Davis, taken 13th overall in the draft, will eventually become a three-down player and the rookie will have good teachers in veterans Cox, who returned on a one-year contract, and Graham, who missed last season after tearing an Achilles’ in Week 2, while Williams and Jackson could take big leaps in Year 2.

Special teams

Kicker: Jake Elliott

Punter: Arryn Siposs

Long snapper: Rick Lovato

Analysis: Siposs had a solid first half but struggled mightily in the second half, yet the Eagles decided not to bring in another punter to challenge him. Elliott is coming off one of his best seasons, setting the franchise record with a 90.9% field goal percentage, making 30-of-33 of his kicks plus all 44 PAT tries.