Phillies World Series Fever is Capturing Eagles' Attention

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts will return to his hometown of Houston a Phillies fan when the Eagles play the Texans next Thursday night.

So said the Eagles quarterback earlier this week.

“I’m Houston born and raised,” Hurts said. “I love my city. That’s my hometown. But my home now is Philly, and I love this city, too. That’s how I deal with it. They’re going to go out there and play, and that’s how I’ll deal with it.”

That was in response to which team he would root for in the World Series, which began Friday night with Game 1 in Minute Maid Park between the Phillies and Astros.

The series could be over by the time Hurts gets back to Houston, with Games 6 and 7 scheduled for the Friday and Saturday after the Eagles meet the Texans.

It will certainly still be going on next week, with Games 3, 4, and 5 set for Philadelphia beginning Monday, the day after Hurts and his teammates host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Either way, Phillies fever has swept the city and even seeped into the Eagles’ locker room.

The fever even struck Kenny Pickett on the other side of the state in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers rookie QB grew up a Phillies fan in Ocean Township, N.J., which is just north of the imaginary line that separates fans of Philly sports to its south, and New York fans to its north.

Pickett, though, grew up a fan of the Eagles and Phillies.

“My dad was a huge Philly guy,” he said, “so he passed it down to me. It’s pretty cool to see what they’re doing.”

Special teams standout Shaun Bradley, who grew up across the river from Philadelphia in Mount Holly, N.J., and attended Temple, was 11 when Brad Lidge fired a nasty slider past a flailing Eric Hinske for strike three to wrap up the 2008 World Series title in five games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“My stepdad was a big Phillies fan,” he said. “He was the reason I was watching it so much, but then I just started following it. Then I got familiar with that whole team – Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Cole Hamels, Utley, all those guys.”

Fourteen years later, Bradley is watching again, but, at 25 years old, with a different perspective.

“You get a sense of what it takes to get there,” he said. “All the preparation they put in then having to win it and what it means for the city and the people who support all our teams in this area. It’s big for the city.

“We do one day at a time, one game at a time, so I don’t want to look too far ahead, but of course, that is something that motivates us. Seeing them win it, seeing the Sixers start playing well, when they start playing well, and they will; it’s a long season. But that motivates all of us. We’re excited.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni went on record earlier in the week saying that he is now a Phillies fan. He’s been watching and rooting them on.

Jordan Mailata is staying away. The left tackle said he went to three Phillies games since he got here in 2018 and they lost each time.

It’s pretty obvious Jason Kelce is a big fan.

The veteran center who grew up in Cleveland and attended Indians games has become a legend in the city he has lived in since being drafted in the sixth round back in 2011.

He was brought onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during the NLCS, chugged, a beer, hugged and hoisted the Phillie Phanatic off his big feet, and was cheered lustily by the 46,000 fans witnessing it.

“I loved it,” said DE Bandon Graham, who got to Philadelphia a year before Kelce did. “That’s Kelce. Kelce is very Philly. People love Kelce and that’s a perfect guy to come in and hype the team up.”

Kelce said the plan to do something was hatched a week earlier and was supposed to be prior to the team’s game against the Cowboys, but said his ankle was still bothering him and wanted to wait until the bye week.

“I never chugged a beer in front of that many people before,” he said about the experience. “It was fun…Beer was kind of a last-minute deal. Didn’t know if we were going to be able to do it or not. We didn’t know if there were parameters with the TV and whatnot.

“I don’t know if that made (the moment). I feel the Phanatic moment was enough, but the beer was icing on the cake.”

The cherry would be a World Series title and an Eagles record that moves to 8-0 with a win over the Steelers and then the Texans i the same week.

Asked if he would attend a Phillies parade should they win it all, newcomer A.J. Brown, who grew up in a Mississippi town without any pro sports, said: “Yeah, I’m going. You can count me in.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.