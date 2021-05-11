Sports Illustrated home
PHILLY SPORTS WITH GIOVANNI: The DeVonta Smith Episode

The Eagles' first-round pick talked to Giovanni the Sports Podcaster and gave some insight on several topics that can be heard by clicking the link below
The 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, DeVonta Smith, talked on the latest episode of Philly Sports With Giovanni Podcast on Tuesday and covered some ground that was untouched in the days after the Eagles selected him.

Smith talks about what it felt like to win the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first wide receiver to do so since Desmond Howard did it in 1991.

Giovanni gets Smith to open up about the mentality he will bring to the Eagles and how it will feel to play with Jalen Hurts again, after the two played together briefly at Alabama.

Smith also gives his thoughts on what Eagles fans can expect from Hurts this year, after seeing him in just the final four games of the 2020 season.

Here's a sample of what Smith said about Hurts: "He’s a true leader. Everything he does, he takes pride in and holds everybody accountable. He won’t cut anybody slack. If somebody is doing something wrong, he’ll let you know."

In even juicier matters (pun intended), has Smith tried one of Philly’s famous cheesesteaks yet?

Why does Smith wear the No. 6?

What was his take on the new coach, Nick Sirianni?

And what advice did he offer Giovanni in his goal of wanting to become a coach someday?

Finally, there’s the size issue, something there’s no getting around with Smith. What did he tell Giovanni about that?

It’s all right here. 

Just click the link and listen to the 10-minute episode:

Giovanni Hamilton is a Philadelphia sports podcaster who hosts Philly Sports with Giovanni on Eagles Unfiltered. You can listen to Giovanni's show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Audacy, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Giovanni on Twitter: @realsjsgiovanni

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

DeVonta Smith after being drafted by the Eagles
News

