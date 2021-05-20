PHILLY SPORTS WITH GIOVANNI: The Return of Chris Long

The former Eagles pass rusher and Super Bowl winner talks about the team's first-round pick, DeVonta Smith, and much more

Listening to Chris Long talk Eagles is one thing. Hearing him talk with Giovanni the podcaster is a completely different thing altogether.

The two have terrific chemistry, with Long appearing on the Philly Sports with Giovanni podcast on multiple occasions including the latest episode, and Long having Giovanni as a guest co-host once on Long’s podcast, Green Light with Chris Long.

In this episode, Long gives his thoughts on DeVonta Smith.

Here’s a sample of what he said:

“All those Alabama guys that come to the league, have kind of that it factor from the neck up, they’re very mentally strong players, they’re physically tough, played in the SEC, played for Nick Saban, so they played in the pros before they get to the pros. So they’re all well-adjusted before they get to the league.”

Where does Jalen Reagor fit?

Long tells Giovanni.

The duo also touches on several topics, including the signing of Ryan Kerrigan and how it is being compared to when the Eagles signed Long in 2017.

What does Long think about that comparison?

How many wins does Long see the Eagles earning this season?

The two discuss Jalen Hurts.

And, oh, find out who Long’s favorite Phillies player is.

Click the link here:

Giovanni Hamilton is a Philadelphia sports podcaster who hosts Philly Sports with Giovanni on Eagles Unfiltered. You can listen to Giovanni's show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Audacy, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Giovanni on Twitter: @realsjsgiovanni

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.