Quez Watkins Accepting a Role that May be in Process of Changing

PHILADELPHIA – Sure, Quez Watkins would like his personal stats to be better.

He was a big-play receiver at Southern Mississippi, hauling in 136 passes for 2,067 yards and 15 touchdowns over his final two seasons there, including 1,178 yards in his final season.

Then, the receiver looks at the Eagles’ record.

“That’s all I look at,” said the Eagles third-year receiver. “I’ve never been on a real winning team. Never been on any 9-1 team, so being in this situation is good. I’m at the highest level and I’m winning, so I can’t complain too much.”

Watkins has come around to accepting his role.

Head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear to him that his offense will run through A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

“We talked to everybody about their role,” said Sirianni. “Where I stood right there (pointing to a spot in the team’s auditorium where they hold many of their meetings), I looked at every guy in here individually in front of their teammates, I talked to them each individually while everybody was in here and basically spelled out their role.

“Quez's role was to be able to make timely plays just like he did last year. He had more opportunities when we needed him. Quez had a really good ability of making big plays last year when we needed him, and they were usually explosive ones.”

Watkins had 43 catches for 647 yards a season ago, for a 15.0 yards per catch average with one touchdown.

This year, his yards per catch are higher (16.0) and he has one more TD, but he has just 14 receptions for 224 yards.

“It’s kind of difficult to take on a role that you’re kind of not used to, but for me, it’s honestly embracing that role, just kind of knowing where I’m at and when plays come to me be able to make those plays,” he said. “Stay humble and be motivated.

“I always want to make big plays, but things happen, and this is a different league (from college), we’re all professionals and when my time comes I’ll be ready.”

Watkins’ time may be now with Goedert expected to miss at least the next three games with a shoulder injury that has him on IR.

The Eagles need another option. In last week’s win over the Colts, Watkins had a 22-yard touchdown catch and added another catch for nine yards that were good for a first down.

“The message always at the end of that role talk is now hey, listen, guys, this is a long season, and things happen in this season, and there's going to be naturally bumps and bruises throughout the season,” said Sirianni. “So, your role can change like that (snapping fingers), and it does.”

