Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: James Bradberry a Gift from Giants

The veteran CB was released by New York in a salary-cap move and the Eagles gladly added him to start opposite Darius Slay

Much of the offseason was dedicated to conversations and articles about who would be the Eagles’ starting cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

There were plenty of candidates, though all of them were untested.

Then, the Eagles’ NFC East rival New York Giants did them a favor. They released James Bradberry, something they didn’t want to do but had little choice after the previous front-office regime left them in salary cap hell.

The Eagles pounced, signing the veteran CB to a one-year prove-it deal.

Without seeing him play a single game in his new uniform, Bradberry still checks in at No. 19 in our countdown of the top 25 players currently on the Eagles’ roster.

This is how the rankings were derived: SI Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz and staff writer John McMullen put together their top 25 lists independent of each other’s and then assigned point values, with 25 points awarded to the player ranked first on each list, 24 to the player ranked second, and so on, with one point going to the player that was put 25th.

The highest-ranking broke ties from either reporter.

Bradberry had a career-high four interceptions last season but didn’t grade out well in Pro Football Focus rankings.

He believes, however, he will fit nicely in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.

“I like to play a defense that offers multiple looks, plays zone, and man,” he said. “I think I make a lot of plays in both. So that’s the reason why I like the scheme.”

Bradberry chose Philadelphia for other reasons, too, even though he had offers from other teams.

“I think the team that they were building here, and also getting the opportunity to play in front of these fans,” he said. “I played in front of the fans a few times when I was in Carolina, and also in New York, and they’re a pretty rowdy bunch. So, I feel like it’ll be pretty fun.”

Bradberry will step in as the starter opposite Slay, giving the Eagles a formidable twosome on the corner and allowing the younger players such as Zech McPhearson and Tay Gowan to potentially develop for another season while providing depth and special team prowess.

