EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Ranking the Best Eagles to Ever Wear No. 96

Ed Kracz

There are now 96 days until the Eagles open the season in Landover, Md., against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 13.

From now until then, SI.com's EagleMaven will do a jersey countdown, listing the current Eagles player to wear the corresponding number to the days left before the season opener. As a bonus, we will list the top three players in team history to have that number.

NUMBER 96

Current No. 96

Derek Barnett. The defensive end finished second on the team in sacks last year with a career-high 6.5 in 14 games. If he can stay healthy and play all 16 games in good health, Barnett could be primed for a double-digit sack season.

Top 3 in team history to wear No. 96:

3. Bennie Logan. The defensive tackle made 51 starts in four seasons after the Eagles drafted him in the third round, 67th overall, out of LSU in 2013. During his time in Philly, he made 164 tackles with 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

2. Derek Barnett. Still an unfinished product, but there is still plenty of upside for a player who won’t turn 24 until the end of June. He has 14 sacks in three seasons and several big plays, including a key sack in the 2017 NFC Championship Game and the fumble recovery of Brandon Graham’s sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.

1. Clyde Simmons. A ninth-round pick, the 233rd player taken overall, in 1986 NFL Draft out of Western Carolina. Simmons spent the first eight of his 15-year career with the Eagles, lining up with Reggie White and Jerome Brown. Simmons was part of the “Gang Green” defense that Buddy Ryan molded into one of the organization’s best of all time.

Simmons had 76 sacks in Philly, which puts him in third place on the franchise’s all-time sacks list behind Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (88.5). With 121.5 career sacks and the longevity of his career, it’s a wonder how Simmons has yet to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Runner-ups:

Paul Grasmanis. Gave the Eagles six solid seasons after being a fourth-round pick in 1986 of the Bears, a team he played with for three seasons before moving on to the Broncos for a year, then joining Philly. Grasmanis was a strong reserve player.

Omar Gaither. The former fifth-round pick in 2006, Gaither played all three linebacker positions but had a breakout season playing middle linebacker in 2007 when he 102 tackles. In five seasons with the Eagles, he made 291 tackles with five sacks and two interceptions.

Others: John Sodaski, Harvey Armstrong, Marvin Ayers, Mike Flores, Mark Gunn, Keith Rucker, Al Wallace, Greg Lloyd.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Malcolm Jenkins to Philly Graduates: ‘You Are Valued’

Philadelphia's High School Class of 2020 graduated and former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins served as the keynote commencement speaker

John McMullen

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Optimism at CB

The acquistion of Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman gave the Eagles a much-needed boost in their secondary

John McMullen

Eagles Tweak Sports Medicine/Performance Staff

The Eagles continue to make changes to their sports medicine department in an effort to try to stay healthier during the season

John McMullen

NFL Outlines Plans for Players to Return

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on strict protocols for players to return to facilities around the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John McMullen

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Flying Blind at LB

The Eagles opted to ignore some bountiful options at LB and will, as of now, likely open season Nate Gerry, T.J. Edwards, and Duke Riley in base defense

John McMullen

Can Jalen Reagor Challenge DeSean Jackson's Rookie Record?

Jackson lost one of his rookie records to Miles Sanders last year, now his 912 yards receving in 2008 could be in jeopardy; or not

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Plan B Strengthens DT

Howie Roseman folded under the weight of the Byron Jones pot and hit CTRL-ALT-DEL, returning to his default setting

John McMullen

Malik Jackson Does Not Accept Drew Brees Apology

The Eagles defensive tackle talked to 6ABC and had some strong words for the New Orleans Saints quarterback

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: A Veteran Edge Rusher?

Jim Schwartz’s plan on his defensive line is well known and battle-tested, a rotational system that comes at you in waves

John McMullen

Can Andre Dillard Handle the Pressure?

With the Jason Peters question still hanging around, it made me wonder if the second-year left tackle can live up to the expectations and thrive in a city not known for patience

Ed Kracz