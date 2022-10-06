Rookie Cameron Dicker Set to Take Over in Arizona

PHILADELPHIA - Jake Elliott is not expected to kick for the Eagles in Arizona on Sunday and will be replaced by rookie Cameron Dicker, the leading field-goal specialist in University of Texas history.

Dicker was signed earlier this week to the practice squad as insurance for Elliott, who injured his right ankle in Sunday's 29-21 win over Jacksonville.

While Nick Sirianni has said he was hopeful that all of his injured players could go against the Cardinals, Elliott has been unable to practice this week and Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Elliott will not be available.

Ironically, Cardinals veteran kicker Matt Prater will also miss the game with a hip injury and be replaced by Matt Ammendola, a Lansdale native who attended North Penn High School.

The Eagles worked out two kickers earlier this week and chose Dicker over former East Carolina PK Jake Verity. Neither has kicked in a pro game to date.

"I'm excited," Dicker told SI's Eagles Today about his potential opportunity. "I've kicked in a lot of high-pressure situations [in college] and everything else seems pretty easy for me and so it's just going out there and doing my thing."

Elliott was hit by Jags cornerback Tyson Campbell during a 43-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter. An unnecessary roughness penalty gave the Eagles a first down and Sirianni took the FG off the board.

Philadelphia couldn't cash in with a touchdown, however, and Elliott returned to make a 28-yard field goal despite the injury.

Elliott spoke to SI.com's Eagles Today in the locker room Wednesday and was still hopeful at that point that he could play Sunday.

His injury is not expected to be long-term but with division rival Dallas on deck, it makes sense to be cautious with Elliott, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he made 30-of-33 FGs (90.9%) and all 44 of his extra-point attempts.

So far this season Elliott is 4-of-5 on FGs and 13-14 on PATs after missing one against Jacksonville in what Elliott called perhaps the worst conditions he's ever kicked in.

Dicker made 60-of-79 FGs as a four-year kicker at Texas and also punted for the Longhorns in 2021 so a good outing in Arizona could keep Dicker on the PS as insurance at both kicker and punter.

"It's very rare for someone to do both and it's been a while since it happened," Dicker said of his dual-skill set. "I think I can do both at a high level. Some teams view me as a kicker. Some teams view me as a punter. All I can do is go out there and do my best."

Dicker originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams but lost out to another Pro Bowl kicker in Matt Gay. He also spent a few days in Baltimore Ravens camp getting to know fellow Texas product Justin Tucker, arguably the greatest PK in NFL history.

Tucker and Dicker were a decade apart at Texas and the rookie's first chance to meet him in person was in Baltimore.

"I've talked to him a couple of times but the first time actually meeting, it was there," Dicker said. "It was cool to see his perspective on everything."

