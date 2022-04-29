Round 1 NFL Draft Tracker: Travon Walker Goes First Overall

Follow along with Day 1 of the NFL Draft from an Eagles perspective

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles start the night with picks 15 and 18 and rumors swirling that Howie Roseman may make a move up for a difference-making defender.

No. 1 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Edge rusher Travon Walker, Georgia

The thought was that the Jags were having a three-way debate with owner Shad Khan preferring Aidan Hutchinson, GM Trent Baalke liking the upside of Travon Walker, and coach Doug Pederson preferring an offensive tackle, either Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu.

Baalke wins out and Walker, an edge rusher with a huge ceiling, is the first Georgia player to go No. 1 overall since Matthew Stafford in 2009.

No. 2 - Detroit Lions - Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson stays home going from Ann Arbor to Detriot, giving Dan Campbell one of the cleanest and safest players in the draft.

No. 3 - Houston Texans - Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU

There was a lot of talk about the Eagles moving up to get Stingley but the smoke of the Texans having the LSU corner No. 1 on the board was accompanied by fire.

No. 4 - New York Jets - Cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Any hope the Eagles had of getting into the top 10 for one of the best CBs quickly ends as the Jets make it four defenders in a row with "Sauce" Gardner.

No. 5 - New York Giants - Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

It's five straight defensive players in the era of offense as the Giants pull the trigger on Thibodeaux, another potential trade-up player for the Eagles.

No. 6 - Carolina Panthers - Offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

The Panthers had their choice of the best three OTs and kept Ekwonu close to home. The first offensive player comes off the board.

No. 7 - New York Giants - Offensive tackle Evan Neal, Alabama

Here come the OTs as the Giants get help on both sides of the line of scrimmage with top-10 talent. Neal should help Daniel Jones settle in what will be a make-or-break season with New York eschewing the QB's fifth-year option.

No. 8 - Atlanta Falcons - Wide receiver Drake London, Southern Cal

Arthur Smith wanted a big receiver and he got the best one in the draft in London. The questionable part is that the Falcons probably don't have the consistent vehicle in quarterback with Marcus Mariota to get Kyle Pitts and London the football.

The selection pushes the WRs the Eagles might be interested in down the board a bit.

No. 9 - Seattle Seahawks - Offensive tackle Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The OT run lasts from No. 6 to 9 with Cross being the last of the top three off the board. It would have been nice to get that kind of OL talent for Russell Wilson but I digress.

No. 10 - New York Jets - Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Unable to get the Deebo Samuel deal done, the Jets go WR and take Garrett Wilson over Jameson Williams, which is a slight surprise.