EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

SENIOR BOWL: Defensive Tackles to Watch

Ed Kracz

Never rule out a lineman when it comes to the Eagles and the draft.

That is where they like to build and did so last year by trading up to land left tackle Andre Dillard in the first round, even though they already had Jason Peters manning that position.

Defensive line could be on the menu this spring. Specifically, defensive tackle.

The Eagles last took a defensive tackle in 2017, when they spent a sixth-round choice on Elijah Qualls. Qualls played six games as a rookie and was cut.

Beau Allen came in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he was key contributor on the Eagles’ Super Bowl team in 2017.

The Eagles, though, haven’t invested a draft pick in the first three rounds of the draft since taking Bennie Logan out of LSU in 2013. Logan gave the Eagles solid production in 59 games played in four years, with 51 starts.

It just feels like the time is right, and right for them to take one early.

The Eagles have had 10 draft picks the past two years combined and only three of them came on defense – cornerback Avonte Maddox and defensive ends Josh Sweat and Shareef Miller.

Fletcher Cox will turn 30 during the season and has salary cap hits of more than $22 million the next three season. He is also coming off a down season, at leas numbers-wise, with 3.5 sacks and 34 quarterback hits. In 2018, Cox had a career-highs in sacks (10.5) and QB hits (74).

Malik Jackson is coming off a season that saw him suffer a season-ending Lisfranc sprain in the season opener. He turned 30 on Jan. 11.

The Eagles could use a youth infusion.

The Senior Bowl may provide answers. At the least, it will provide some players that Eagles fans can keep an eye on.

The game will be played Saturday at 2:30 eastern and will be televised by The NFL Network.

Here are some defensive tackles to watch:

NORTH

Neville Gallimore, 6-2, 301, Oklahoma. He has been compared to former Tampa Bay player Booger McFarland and current Atlanta DT Grady Jarrett who could be sitting there in the third round. Gallimore needs to improve his pass rush skills, though he did have four sacks as a senior, but he can be a stopper in the run game right away.

Larrell Murchison, 6-3, 290, N.C. State. Reported to be a high character individual, the kind the Eagles like. Could be a good third day-of-the-draft acquisition who could be used in a pass rush rotation as he develops. He had seven sacks last year but is more of a run defender at this point in his career.

DaVon Hamilton, 6-4, 310, Ohio State. Another prospect that could be a third-day selection, though it is not out of the question he could go on the second day and in the third round. He had a strong senior season, with 28 tackles and six sacks playing most of the Buckeyes’ snaps. He had been rotational backup in his first three seasons in Columbus and showed that he could still have plenty of ceiling left to reach.

Others: Leki Fotu, Utah; Darrion Daniels, Nebraska

SOUTH

Javon Kinlaw, 6-6, 310, South Carolina. May be the best of the draft crop, behind Auburn’s Derrick Brown (who is not in the Senior Bowl). Don’t dismiss out of hand that the Eagles could take this beast with their 21st pick, given their affection for building on the offensive and defensive lines. The Eagles could use someone to groom at this spot, especially with Cox and Malik Jackson serving as his tutors. Kinlaw is the perfect package of size and speed off the ball and could make an impact from day one, even in a rotation with Cox and Jackson.

Benito Jones, 6-1, 326, Mississippi. He is most definitely a space-eater who can play nose tackle and occupy gaps in the run game. His pass rush moves are somewhat limited, but he did pile up 5.5 sacks and batted four passes at the line of scrimmage to go along with 30 tackles as a senior.

Robert Windsor, 6-4, 289, Penn State. Not exceptionally heavy for an interior player, but Windsor is technique-sound. He had better numbers as a junior, with 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 39 tackles compared to 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks this year. Probably a third-day pick, but he could offer decent, inexpensive depth for a team that likes to employ heavy rotation along the defensive line.

Other: Josiah Coatney, Mississippi

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buyer Beware When it Comes to Running Backs

Super Bowl 54 will be played with four undrafted free agents at that position

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55

SENIOR BOWL: Safeties to Watch

The Eagles could be in dire need of safeties, depending on what they decide to do with Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, and here are some to watch

Ed Kracz

Donovan McNabb: TO Distracted Eagles from Super Bowl Return

Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb said Terrell Owens' holdout did not allow the team to focus on getting back to the Super Bowl following 2005's loss to the Patriots.

Ed Kracz

by

FlyEaglesFly91

SENIOR BOWL: Cornerbacks to Watch

The Eagles will be reshaping this position in the offseason and, while it isn't a particulalry deep draft class, there are some who will be on display this weekend that could interest them

Ed Kracz

SENIOR BOWL: Receivers to Watch

The Eagles need speed, and there is plenty of that at the receiver position, with some of it on display this weekend

Ed Kracz

Eagles Were First of Six Teams to Cut Raheem Mostert

Here's more on the running back that has found a home in San Francisco and rushed for a conference record 220 yards in NFC title game victory

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55

Time to Root For Andy Reid to Win Big One

Eagles fans have celebrated a Super Bowl title, now it's their old coach's turn to get one, even though it's with the Kansas City Chiefs

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55

New Hires May End Super Droughts in NFC East

Eagles are most recent division team to win Super Bowl, and made postseason three straight years, but new coaches could pose threat to that recent success

Ed Kracz

TIME HOP: Former Eagles OL Catches TD Pass

Dennis Kelly, a former 5th round draft pick of Andy Reid and the Eagles, gave the Titans a 17-7 lead over the Chiefs in the first half of Sunday's AFC title game

Ed Kracz

Eagles Still Contemplating Assistant Coach Hires

There are now four vacancies on head coach Doug Pederson's staff after Friday's release of DL coach Phillip Daniels

Ed Kracz