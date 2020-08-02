Shaun Bradley Done Trash-Talking - For Now

Shaun Bradley’s trash-talking days are over – at least for now.

“It’s a different league now, man, and I definitely want to feel my way out first,” said the Eagles rookie linebacker during a videoconference call on Friday evening. “I want to learn from guys, I want to gain ground, and I want to earn some respect in this league first before I start worrying about things like that. I have more important things in front of me first.”

Bradley was the 196th player taken overall in last spring’s draft. The Eagles grabbed him there.

Had Bradley been prized for his ability to trash talk, he may have gone top 20.

While at Temple, Bradley could throw verbal barbs as well as punishing tackles. He told a story last May to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark about how he would seek out an opponent on social media to find out whatever he could about him.

“That’s definitely true,” said Bradley about what he told Clark. “I definitely said that, and I definitely used to do it.”

Bradley told Clark: “I used to take the quarterback or the running back, I would find his girlfriend or something. I would be in the game and I would talk about his girlfriend or something. I would say her name. Make it like it was a (defensive) call.”

Bradley didn’t always stop there. He said he would maybe push someone on their head after tackling them.

“It varied from game to game,” he said.

Bradley can’t help himself from being outgoing.

He walked into a rookie meeting in the early days of training camp and made himself heard.

“I walked in and it was real quiet,” said Bradley. “I formally introduced myself real loud and said, 'Dang it’s quiet in here. What’s up you all?' I dabbed everybody up, tried to make everybody feel comfortable. The main thing for me is just getting along with everybody, trying to learn about everybody. There are good people here.

“There’s nobody in charge of the (linebacker) room, but I’m definitely one of the louder guys. I like to talk and start conversation with people. I don’t shy away from conversation.”

As for shying away from trash-talking, well, Bradley may revisit that at some point.

“Maybe somewhere down the line, bring that back,” he said, “but for right now I’m just trying to get better and help this team win.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.