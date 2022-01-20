Six Free Agents That Make Sense

With more money to spend this offseason, the Eagles could afford to invest in a big name or two, and here are some they may consider

It's fair to expect the Philadelphia Eagles to be active in free agency during the 2022 offseason.

The team was estimated to have $14 million in available cap space with an additional $16.4 million rolling over from last year. With more money-saving moves to come, the Eagles will be in a prime position to mold their roster to the strengths of their second-year coaches.

Here is a list of six upcoming free agents that could help Philadelphia heading into next season:

Marcus Williams, Free Safety, New Orleans Saints

The last time the Eagles swooped a safety from the Saints, it worked out beautifully with Malcolm Jenkins. This time around, targeting Marcus Williams would prove to be just as wise.

The former second-round pick from Utah, who is just 25, will command a top-level salary, but with Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris set to hit the free-agent market, the Eagles will likely face the possibility of needing to replace both.

Williams is a four-year starter with 15 interceptions.

The Eagles sniffed around John Johnson III’s camp the last offseason before he cashed in with the Cleveland Browns, so it’s likely they’ll be players in the safety market.

Whether it’s Williams or New York Jets free agent Marcus Maye, who does have ties to Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson from his days in New York, it’s fair to expect Philadelphia lands a big-time player at safety.

DeShon Elliott, Strong Safety, Baltimore Ravens

Yes, the Eagles should be huge players in the safety market, and adding two would be the wise move as well.

Elliott is a young (24), hard-hitting safety that has thrived in an aggressive defense like Baltimore's despite being an afterthought in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Coming off the injured reserve after appearing in only six games for the Ravens in 2021, Elliott would be another player looking to prove himself but provides the possibility of becoming a long-term solution as well.

The Eagles like Marcus Epps more than many would expect, and his development throughout the last two seasons has been noticeable, but he’ll have to compete for a starting position, and Elliott would provide that competition.

Anthony Barr, Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

It’s time the Eagles invest resources in the linebacker position, especially on the outside group. Davion Taylor had some bright spots in his sophomore season, but the unheralded linebacker's health concerns remain an issue.

Barr will be 30 by the start of next season, but the stigma of avoiding players over that age should end considering how desperate Philadelphia is for linebacker talent. Barr has ties to Gannon during their days in Minnesota, and that played a role when bringing in Anthony Harris the last offseason.

Barr has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons, playing just 13 of a possible 33 games in that time due to pectoral and knee injuries.

He wouldn't be the long-term solution for Philadelphia, but parking him outside of middle linebacker T.J. Edwards for a season could be worth a risk.

It shouldn’t take much to bring Barr to Philadelphia, and perhaps he takes a prove-it contract similar to the one Harris signed after playing in only 13 games the last two seasons.

DJ Chark, Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

DeVonta Smith proved one thing to Philadelphia this season. The Eagles finally have a bonafide No.1 receiver. Howie Roseman echoed a sentiment of building around his young quarterback in Jalen Hurts and has done so in the past with Carson Wentz as well.

Coming off a season-ending ankle injury he suffered four games into 2021, Chark had a breakout campaign in 2017 and has continued to flash talent. Injuries have cooled the hype around the former second-round pick.

It’s fair to assume he will be in the market to prove himself for a more significant contract and Philadelphia may be willing to take a chance on him, similar to when they signed Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal in 2017 before extending him.

Roseman and Nick Sirianni made their confidence in Quez Watkins known, and deservedly so, but the team will still be in the market for receiver talent, and Chark’s addition shouldn’t hinder Watkins’ development.

Zach Pascal, Wide Receiver, Indianapolis Colts

The minute Pascal hits the open market, Sirianni could be one of the first calls he receives. It makes sense.

The two had ties with the Colts when Sirianni was the team’s offensive coordinator.

Bringing in a guy you helped build from the ground up after being undrafted in 2017 would be an excellent teaching point for the Eagles' underdeveloped wide receiver room.

Again, it’s entirely believable the team is high on Watkins after his 2021 performance, but this move gives the team two receivers they’re confident in, with the rest of the group being unknown.

Philadelphia needs to double-dip in the veteran receiver market, and Pascal's addition would help.

Stephen Weatherly, Edge Rusher, Denver Broncos

The theme of former Minnesota Vikings connected to Gannon’s tenure with the team continues with Weatherly.

Philadelphia always aims to bring in a veteran defensive end, and, with Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan likely to depart, Weatherly would be a good depth addition behind Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.

The Eagles will undoubtedly address the edge rusher position with one of their three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s why Weatherly, and his experience in multiple defensive systems, identifies as the most likely addition.

