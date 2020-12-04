Soul-Searching Leads Doug Pederson to Surrender Some Play Calling

PHILADELPHIA – About that play calling head coach Doug Pederson was so resistant in surrendering, well, the Eagles coach is doing it.

How much or how little of it, he isn’t saying. Nor is he revealing what the hand-off of responsibilities in that area looks like or how much it will be used in Green Bay on Sunday or going forward.

“I don’t want to take you into why I’m doing that,” said Pederson on Friday morning. “I don’t want to give a lot out to our opponents and really spill any kind of beans there. I’ve told you guys before that everything is on the table, and it’ll be my decision moving forward if we continue down this path, if I divvy it up.

“Our process on offense is a very collaborative one as far as game-planning goes. All the position coaches have a lot of input into the scheme each week, and then it’s ultimately my decision as to calling the plays or if I give that up.”

It’s been reported that Pederson gave some of the play-calling duty to 32-year-old passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Press Taylor against Seattle last week while allowing former Denver Broncos OC and current senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello the two-minute play calls.

Taylor hasn’t had any experience at calling plays in a game previously to now.

“I am currently the play caller,” said Pederson. “You make it sound like I gave it up completely. That’s not the case. I’m still the play caller.

“Again, if I’m going to be part of the solution to our offensive woes, then I’m going to be part of the solution and whatever that takes, whatever that looks like, whether it be elements of the game plan, calling plays, or whatever it might be in game. But ultimately, these are my decisions as we move forward.”

Pederson didn’t directly confirm that report, but he basically did when asked how it has gone and how has it been divvied up.

“Great,” was his response. “It’s been going good. Been smooth. The transition is fine. It hasn’t been a lot. But something I’ll consider each week.

“As I’ve said before, and I’ll say it again, everything is on the table. I have to look at a lot of different things. We’re struggling as an offense, and I look at myself first and foremost. I’m not going to get into a lot of detail or depth with it. It’s my decision if I decide to do it again this week. I’ve said everything is on the table, myself included. And that’s it.”

If this was indeed Pederson’s decision to delegate some of the play calling to his assistants, the coach should get some credit because it is something he loves to do but is willing to shake things up if it helps the team.

“It is something I have to dig deep, and kind of soul search a little bit, because I love doing it, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. It gives you a lot of joy and excitement when you do it and do it well. But again, I’m going to keep it internal and focus on the team.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.