Suddenly, Eagles Seemingly Value Linebackers, Safeties Not as Much

Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the league is in stark contrast to what the Eagles are rolling out at the position

Remember when it was the linebackers?

As in, why don’t the Eagles value that position more?

That philosophy went out the window this offseason when GM Howie Roseman drafted two and signed two in free agency. It now appears, on paper at least, to be a strength.

Now, it’s the safety position that has seemingly replaced linebacker as the position that doesn’t seem to hold much value.

The Eagles have selected a linebacker in the third round in two of the last three drafts – Davion Taylor in 2020 and Nakobe Dean this past spring.

The last time they drafted a safety in the first three rounds? Try 2011 when Jaiquawn Jarrett came in the second round, the 54th player taken overall.

I bring this up because of the eye-opening contract extension that Minkah Fitzpatrick signed earlier in the week that makes the Pittsburgh Steelers star the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Not that he didn’t deserve it.

I think I'm one of the best at what I do," Fitzpatrick told NFL.com. "So obviously, you would like to be paid in that way and represented in that way. In a week from now or a year from now, somebody's obviously gonna pass it up, but you always want to raise the bar for the guys behind you, want to raise the bar for the people in our locker room.”

The Eagles have been known to hand out some big-money deals to players at that position.

Just not recently.

Anthony Harris Enters second season with Eagles...Played 14 games last year, collecting 72 tackles and an interception Marcus Epps John McMullen/SI Fan Nation's Eagles Today He will enter his third season with the Eagles after coming over from the Vikings after he was released...Had 56 tackles and one interception last year K'Von Wallace Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven The former fourth-round pick in 2020 has had trouble avoiding nagging injuries and that has limited his impact so far...Played just 16 percent of the defensive snaps last year Jared Mayden USA Today He had a promising showing in OTAs...Was an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, signed by the 49ers, playing two games with them, before coming to Philly last year and playing four games Andre Chachere (21) USA Today Has played with three teams since entering the league as a UDFA of the Houston Texans in 2018, but he has seemingly found a home with the Eagles as he enters his second season with them...Played 10 percent of the defensive snaps last season

The last time was 2016 when they gave Malcolm Jenkins a four-year contract extension worth $35 million with $21M guaranteed. The Eagles then signed free agent Rodney McLeod to a five-year, $35M deal with $17M guaranteed.

Good money, but even six years ago it pales in comparison to what Fitzpatrick got – four years for $73.6 million with $36M guaranteed.

The Eagles did a good job spreading out the money to a pair of star safeties who were instrumental in leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship a season year after signing their contracts.

Jenkins and McLeod raised the bar in the locker room at the position, except nobody has yet to rise to the challenge.

Safety will likely be the weakest position heading into the Late-July opening of training camp.

Marcus Epps is being counted on to rise to the level of the bar McLeod helped set before leaving in free agency for the Colts.

Jared Mayden and K’Von Wallace could change the perception of what the Eagles have at safety, though there doesn’t seem to be much depth after the top four which includes Anthony Harris.

And that brings us to the truly eye-opening part of Fitzpatrick’s deal.

He is making $18.4M this season.

The top five at the position are filled out by Seattle’s Jamal Adams ($17.5M), Minnesota’s Harrison Smith ($16.0M), Denver’s Justin Simmons ($15.3M), and Arizona’s Budda Baker ($14.8M).

Here’s what the Eagles are paying their safeties and the length of their contracts:

Harris: one year, $1.165M

Epps: one year, $960,000

Wallace: two years, $895,000 this season; $1.01M in 2023

Mayden: two years, $825,000 this season; $940,000 in 2023

Andre Chachere: one year, $825,000

Undrafted free agent Reed Blankenship: $50,000 guaranteed with a chance to earn up to $705,000 if he sticks on the roster for the season.

This could be viewed in one of two ways.

First, there is the potential for a long-term opportunity if one of the safeties steps up this season.

Or two, the Eagles have some work to do to shore up the position not only possibly just this season but in the future.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.