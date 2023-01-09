Houston is looking for a coach again and wants to interview the Eagles' defensive coordinator for a second straight season

It's January and that means the annual tradition in South Texas is upon us.

The Houston Texans are again looking for a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith on Sunday after one disappointing season, and the organization has requested permission to interview Eagles coordinators Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen.

Gannon and Steichen are in a group of requests that also includes highly-regarded Detroit OC Ben Johnson, San Francisco DC DeMeco Ryans, an ex-Eagles linebacker, and Denver DC Ejiro Evero.

Gannon has a leg up because of a Cleveland connection with Houston GM Nick Caserio and his experience last year when the Philadelphia DC was a finalist for the job, along with former Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown, before Houston decided on Smith, whose short tenure followed a one-and-done season for David Culley, also a one-time ex-Eagles assistant under Andy Reid.

Gannon actually interviewed three times for the Texans jobs last year in addition to meetings with Denver, which also struck out with Nathaniel Hackett, who didn't even make it one season, and Minnesota, which ultimately went with Kevin O'Connell, who finished 13-4 as a rookie coach with an NFC North title.

A number of NFL sources believe Gannon would have gotten the Houston job last year but the NFL was pushing for more diversity in hiring because earlier decisions by other organizations failed to show much.

Others believed McCown was the guy but the organization buckled under potential criticism over hiring a head coach with little experience outside of his playing days.

The default was Smith, a former head coach in Chicago and Tampa Bay, who finished 3-13-1 in his lone season with the Texans.

A Week 18 win over Indianapolis cost Houston the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft and perhaps an opportunity at Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Gannon has already been described as a "top candidate," per Houston-area reporter Aaron Wilson.

"Several league sources have labeled Gannon as a top candidate for the Texans’ potential opening after he made a strong impression during two interviews last season before the Texans promoted Smith from defensive coordinator after considering former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for the job," Wilson wrote.

Wilson also speculated on Gannon's potential staff with his former bosses in Minnesota (Mike Zimmer) and Indianapolis (Frank Reich), as well as Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson as candidates.

Gannon, though, has morphed away from Zimmer's style of defense, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is unlikely to let Johnson out the door of the NovaCare Complex, meaning a coordinator position is the only thing the Eagles couldn't block unless Johnson is out of contract.

Gannon's 2022-23 defense finished No. 2 in the league for the 14-3 Eagles and was tops in pass defense while generating 27 takeaways (17 interceptions and 10 fumbles) and a franchise record 70 sacks, which included an NFL record four players with at least 11 sacks.

Steichen, meanwhile, is an interesting candidate as the play-caller of the No. 3 offense in the NFL in a season where Jalen Hurts exploded from competent starter to MVP consideration.

Having a sound offensive mind leading an organization that is expected to draft a QB in the first round is the conventional thinking around the NFL.

Philadelphia has the No. 1 seed in the NFC and both Gannon and Steichen will be permitted to interview in a virtual fashion during the team's bye week as long as the logistics work out for both sides.

