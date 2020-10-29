The Dallas Cowboys are Coming and Dallas Goedert Might be Also

Dallas is coming.

Yes, the Cowboys, but maybe, just maybe, the tight end, Dallas Goedert, too.

It would certainly be fitting if Goedert’s first game in a month was against the team he was named for by his father, a huge Cowboys fan.

There are still hurdles to be cleared for Goedert to suit up when the Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field for a Sunday night primetime game, but it should be viewed as a positive sign that Goedert was made available for a videoconference call with Eagles media on Thursday afternoon.

“There’s a lot of things,” said Goedert when asked what he and the team’s trainers still need to see before he can hit the field. “To be able to sustain a block, to sit in there and have someone push against me, while I’m pushing against them. I gotta be able to run good routes. I can’t go out there at 75 percent and get covered, (I’ll be) just a waste.

"So, I gotta make sure I’m feeling good, I look good, and then it’s going to be a decision between us, the coaches and the trainers whether or not they think I’m good enough to play.”

Technically, Goedert is still on Injured Reserve after he broke an ankle last month against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an eventual 23-23 tie.

In his place, and in the absence of Zach Ertz, who is on IR with a high ankle sprain and can’t come off until Nov. 22 at the earliest, Richard Rodgers has risen to the occasion.

Goedert said that, after he caught a pass against the Bengals, he got stood up by a linebacker then a defensive lineman came in and landed on his ankle, which led to a fracture in the tibia and a high ankle sprain.

“That was probably one of my worst injuries,” said Goedert. “I really never missed a game in my college career, NFL, I didn’t play against Atlanta last year, but that was my only missed game, so this has been my first real injury. Thankfully it wasn’t worse than it was and I’m able to be back out here.”

Since then it has been a serious of slow rehab progressions with underwater treadmills, treadmills that fill you with air, so all your weight isn’t being put on your feet, and ice, lots of ice.

Now, though, Goedert has returned to practice this week. Exactly how full-go or limited he was isn’t clear because the Eagles practiced indoors on Thursday with heavy rain moving through the Philadelphia area. Reporters are not allowed to watch indoor practices due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, however, media was allowed to watch and Goedert looked like he was making cuts without any issues.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “It’s been a blast being able to get back out there with the team again. Just seeing their faces a little bit more. When you’re on IR, you’re out of the building for a while, so it’s been good to see those guys.

“It’s just been a blast to be back. For Sunday, we’re still just day-by-day. I got to go out there and run some routes with Carson (Wentz), but we’re still taking it slow, making sure everything is the way it’s supposed to be.”

Behind the scenes Goedert said he has been in team meetings, making sure he has the game plan down pat.

“Not getting the reps in practice, I gotta make sure I’m ready for whatever happens on Sunday, whether I’m playing or not.,” he said. “So, that’s kind of been the main thing, just making sure I know what Carson’s thinking, what I’m thinking, the different looks I’m going to see. Just making sure we’re on the same page, so if I do happen to play that weekend, go out there and do some good things.”

Goedert was the team’s top pass-catcher when he went out but has been stuck on 13 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown since his last half of football on Sept. 27.

Since he’s been gone, he has seen the rise of receiver Travis Fulgham into a vital piece of the offense and has watched rookie John Hightower grow weekly.

“Seeing what Travis did from the San Francisco game on out, he’s playing really well,” said Goedert. “He’s done a lot of great things. His size, his speed, his ball skills, he does a great job out there. He’s always smiling. He’s a fun guy to be around.

“Same with John Hightower. He can really fly. I’m excited to see what he can do, keep growing. If Jalen (Reagor) is playing, get to see him a little bit. We got so many people close to coming back that it’s going to be fun to see what this team can do here in the next few weeks.”

Yes, Reagor is on track to return as well.

Maybe the rookie WR will talk to the media on Friday, and that, too, will be a good sign that he is on track to play Sunday or after the ensuing bye week.

