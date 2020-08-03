The Durable Legacy of Randy Logan

Ohio State vs. Michigan.

The Horseshoe and The Big House.

“The Game.”

It’s one of the greatest rivalries in college football and it’s picking up in our Eagles’ jersey countdown to kickoff with No. 41.

And this time the Wolverines win a tight one as former Michigan star Randy Logan edges former Buckeye Keith Byars as the best Eagles player to wear the number.

A starting safety for over a decade as a third-round pick out of Michigan in 1973, Logan took over the back end as a rookie and was a key part of the defense for the next 11 seasons, including Super Bowl XV.

Byars had the better pedigree as a top-10 pick in 1986 but never lived up to the lofty expectations his kind of draft status demands.

In fact, Byars was a disappointment as a running back before reinventing himself as a pass-catcher out of the backfield where he truly excelled.

With 41 days remaining until the presumptive 2020 season opener on Sept. 13 against the newly-minted Washington Football Team, here’s the story of No. 41.

Current number 41:

Prince Smith. An undrafted rookie defensive back out of New Hampshire, Smith was a four-year starter for UNH was the Colonial Athletic Association’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 when he picked of five passes and New Hampshire’s Outstanding Defensive Player following his senior season.

The Eagles took a flyer on Smith because they believe he’s got the cornerback/safety versatility that Jim Schwartz craves. He was a CB in college but is very physical and strong and the back end could be in play for him.

Top 3 to wear number 41:

3. Ronald Darby. Darby spent only one season in No. 41 before switching to his more preferred 21 but it was also 2017, his first season in town and the only Super Bowl-winning campaign in franchise history.

The Eagles acquired Darby in training camp that season for what was considered to be a hefty price tag at the time, high-volume receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick.

The goal was to get a true CB1 but that never materialized as the injury-prone Darby was often off the field in his three seasons with the club. In 2017 when he was wearing No. 41, Darby dislocated his ankle in Week 1 against Washington and didn’t return until Week 11 when he slowly integrated back in the lineup and was a starting cornerback through the Super Bowl run.

Darby finished his first season in Philadelphia with 34 tackles, three interceptions, and nine passes defended. In Super Bowl LII he had four tackles and two passes defended.

2. Keith Byars. Byars was a king-sized running back who ultimately turned into a fullback and even a tight end at times during a 14-year career. His story depends on the prism you view it through. As the No. 10 overall pick as a running back in 1986, Byars was a failure topping out at 577 yards as a rookie at 3.3 yards per carry.

From there he slowly morphed into one of the better pass-receiving backs in the NFL and over his final five seasons with the Eagles he never had less than 56 receptions. The high-water mark was 81 receptions for 819 yards in 1990. He was also regarded as an exceptional blocker.

Byars made his only Pro Bowl in 1993 when he had moved on to the Miami Dolphins but he was named to the Eagles 75th Anniversary Team after finishing his Philadelphia career with 2,672 rushing yards and 3,532 receiving yards.

1. Randy Logan. Logan spent over a decade in Philadelphia and was a key component from his rookie season forward. When Dick Vermeil arrived and turned the franchise around Logan was one of the few holdovers kept due to his consistency.

Logan started all 16 games for the 1980 Eagles en route to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance and was selected as a second-team All-Pro that season. He was also known for his durability, never missing a game over his 11 seasons, 159 in total, and seven more in the postseason.

Logan finished his career with 23 interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Runner-up:

Earnest Jackson. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher in the NFL, one of Jackson’s big seasons came in his only one in Philadelphia when he piled up 1,028 yards on 286 carries in 1985, a year after his career season in San Diego when he rushed for 1,179 and eight touchdowns.

Jackson also made the Pro Bowl on two occasions sandwiching his one season with the Eagles be being honored in 1984 with San Diego and 1986 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Others: Ted Schmitt, Foster Watkins, Buist Warren, Gil Steinke, Frank Ziegler, Jerry Norton, Bob Freeman, Howard Cassady, Harry Wilson, Richard Harvey, Alvin Ross, Fred McCrary, Johnny Thomas, William Hampton, Thomas Tapeh, Stephen Spach, Tanard Davis, Antoine Harris, Jarrad Page, Emil Igwenagu, Randall Evans, and De’Vante Bausby.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

