The Five Biggest Plays in Eagles 27-16 Win

PHILADELPHIA – Here are my five biggest plays that led to the Eagles’ 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night:

1. INTERCEPTION NO. 1

It came from Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and led to the Eagles’ second TD and a 14-0 lead. How important was that? It was the first time the Cowboys had given up two offensive touchdowns in the same game this season. Their defense had allowed only five in five games, so getting two before halftime is big. Of course, give an assist to James Bradberry on the play, who broke up the pass intended for Michael Gallup.

2. THIRD-AND-FOUR

It was a pivotal down on the Eagles’ fourth-quarter march to blunt Dallas’ comeback. It was there, at their own 44, that Jalen Hurts watched the two Cowboys defenders who looked like they were going to blitz in both center/guard gaps but backed off.

The QB just followed them up the field but needed to plant his right foot in the ground to avoid a defender in order to get that extra yard that gave the Eagles a new set of downs.

The Eagles converted 6-of-14 third downs (42.9%).

3. THE NEUTRAL ZONE INFRACTION

Facing fourth-and-four at Dallas’ 10 on the Eagles’ first scoring drive, Dante Fowler jumped into the neutral zone for a 5-yard penalty. It may not have been called had left tackle Jordan Mailata not alertly sprung from his stance. On the next play, Miles Sanders ran in from 5 yards away.

4. INTERCEPTION NO. 3

Gardner-Johnson’s second pick of the game - his two sandwiched a Darius Slay pick - realistically extinguished any flickering hopes the Cowboys had of coming back from nine points. CGJ returned his third interception of the season, and third in his last two games, 15 yards with 5:03 to play.

5. THE 51-YARD FIELD GOAL

The Eagles were in danger of letting the Cowboys off the hook after Dallas failed to convert a fourth-and-inches from their own 34, thanks to the second of James Bradberry’s four pass breakups in the game.

The Eagles' offense did nothing in three plays except advance the ball a yard. Jake Elliott, who was returning after missing a game with an injured right ankle, was called on to make a kick from 51 yards.

He was good on both PATs, but this try was further. He made it by plenty for his longest field goal of the season and a 17-0 Eagles lead.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.