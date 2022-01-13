The Value of Steven Nelson Cannot be Overlooked

Darius Slay has garnered the attention but Nelson has helped button down the other side of the field, and his playoff experience should be an asset vs. Tampa Bay

Darius Slay has gotten all the attention on the Eagles’ corner this season, and rightfully so.

Score three defensive touchdowns, intercept three passes, post five tackles for loss, defend nine passes, finish eighth on the team in tackles with 52 tackles, make the Pro Bowl, and, well, it’s a lot and the attention is warranted.

On the other side, though, Steven Nelson has toiled under the radar a bit.

The veteran cornerback came to the team late, the final free agent brought in by GM Howie Roseman during the offseason, when the two parties agreed to a one-year deal on July 25.

He is right behind Slay in tackles with 50 and, while he hasn’t generated the sudden game-changing plays that Slay has, he has been reliable. Actually, his numbers aren’t far off from Slay’s this season.

He has two fewer interceptions and two fewer passes defended.

What Nelson has that Slay is in short supply of is playoff experience.

Slay has played in two postseason games.

Sunday’s wildcard game in Tampa Bay against the defending Super Bowl champions will be Nelson’s eighth postseason game.

Nelson has made the playoffs in six of the seven years he has been in the league since entering it as a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs out of Oregon State in 2015. The Eagles are his third team in that time.

“Steve’s done a great job in terms of coming in each day, being focused, just continuing to learn, work on his craft day in and day out,” said safety Anthony Harris on Thursday. “Then just having fun. What he’s been able to do for us in terms of playing opposite of Slay this year, he’s been very helpful. Also helping with the young guys, pulling everybody else along.

“I think he’s not really focusing on any outside whether it’s playing on a one-year deal or any other things of that sort. He’s really just focused on enjoying the game, enjoying the room that he’s in and everybody trying to work to be the best players we can be.”

Ah, the one-year deal.

There is a reason Nelson was still available so late into the offseason. He wanted a contract with more years and more money, but, for whatever reason, the market never developed for him.

The Eagles signed him to a one-year deal for $3.01 million, including a $1.51M signing bonus while carrying a salary cap hit of $1.2M this season.

Based on how Nelson has done this season, that’s a loss for plenty of teams that could have used him while it’s a win for the Eagles.

“A great deal,” said Slay when asked how much he has meant to the Eagles this season. “Older guy, a leader, smart dude. We helped each other get better this year, for sure. He was a great addition for us. He did a lot for this team.

“It’s sad to say, but when that time comes, I hope he earns what he deserves because he’s earned a lot of money right now for sure. He’s out there playing his best game, tackling well, covering well, he’s been a smart dude. He’s been a great addition to us, for sure.”

The Eagles could elect to bring back Nelson, who turns 29 on Jan. 22.

More than likely, they won’t, but what he has done this season cannot be overlooked.

He has buttoned down the other side of the field from Slay, and now Nelson is where he always seems to be - in the playoffs.

