Three First-Round Draft Picks Not Uncommon Lately

With the Eagles readying to take three players in the 2022 NFL Draft, here is a look at the recent history of teams who had that sort of collateral

Turns out, having three first-round picks like the Eagles do in this spring’s NFL Draft isn’t all that uncommon.

Three teams have owned first-round choices just since 2019 when both the Giants and Raiders had three selections. In 2020, the Dolphins had three.

Even before that, the Browns had three in 2017 and the Vikings three in 2013.

It’s what you do with them that matters, and, frankly, neither Miami, New York, nor Oakland (before the Raiders moved to Las Vegas) distinguished themselves with those three first-rounders.

They own picks 15, 16, and 19.

The 15th pick is Miami’s, acquired in the deal to move from No. 6 in last year’s draft to No. 12. The 16th was the one they got in the trade for Carson Wentz to Indianapolis and the 19th selection is the Eagles’ own.

“There can be a feeling that, hey, we have three, we can afford to take a risk on one of them, and that’s fine as long as it is a calculated risk,” said one former personnel executive. “The temptation is there to go high risk, high reward, and that can lead some front offices to stray from their draft boards.”

That pertains to the Eagles in that there could be thought of taking yet another receiver in the first round because they have three picks, so why not?

And while it is true that they could use another WR to run opposite DeVonta Smith on the outside or in the slot depending on how they feel Quez Watkins' slot ability that would make three straight years taking a pass-catcher in the first round.

That’s a bad look, but their own fault for missing on Jalen Reagor in 2020.

The same, why-not-we-have-three-first-round-picks thinking could apply at quarterback should someone like Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis, or Ole Miss’s Matt Corral still be on the board.

The track record for picking three players in the first round, however, is not very good.

The Dolphins had picks 5, 18, and 30 two years ago and spent them on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left tackle Austin Jackson, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Just two seasons into their careers, Tagovailoa is at a crossroads, Jackson had to be moved to guard because he couldn’t win the left tackle spot, and Igbinoghene can’t get on the field in Miami’s defense.

Three years ago, the Giants traded Odell Beckham, Jr., to acquire the 17th pick, with GM Dave Gettleman already owning picks 6 and 30.

Gettleman used the sixth pick to take Duke QB Daniel Jones, added Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, then selected Georgia CB Deandre Baker, who had some off-field troubles and is on his second team already.

New York first-year coach Brian Daboll appears set to run it back with Jones at quarterback, giving the top 10 pick yet another chance to prove he isn’t a bust despite a 12-25 record as a starter.

Only Lawrence, so far, prevents the Giants’ 2019 first-round from being a total failure.

Also in 2019, the Raiders acquired a couple of extra picks when they traded pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Bears and WR Amari Cooper to the Cowboys. The haul returned picks 24 and 27 to go along with the Raiders’ selection at 4.

Jon Gruden, who was in his first year after returning to the sideline, botched the fourth pick, by reaching for Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell, but rebounded well with RB Josh Jacobs at 24 and safety Johnathan Abram at 27. Though Abram missed 15 games as a rookie, he is a part of the team’s future.

The Eagles could very well do something that neither of those three teams did and that is trade one or two of their three picks.

That certainly would not be a surprise, though exactly what they would look for in trading one or two isn’t known. It could be for another player, to move up into the top 10, or for a pick in the 2023 draft.

“In terms of having the three first-round picks, I think that it's important we bring in good players that fit the system that our coaches run and that also fit the fabric of this team,” said GM Howie Roseman on Jan. 19. “We have a lot of good players who are also good people. It's important for us to have those guys on the team.

“We don't go into a draft saying we are not going to do something. For us, it's all about the skill set of that particular player and the football character of that player. As we get more heavy into this draft and sitting down and having a lot of conversations with our coaching staff, we'll discuss all that stuff.”

With three picks, there are plenty of players who should be involved in the conversations.

My five favorites in this draft who could be available when the Eagles pick:

Jermaine Johnson, edge, Florida State.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

Derek Stingley, CB, LSU.

Drake London, WR, USC.

Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation EaglesToday and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglestoday.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.